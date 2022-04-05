How to tackle studying by utilizing memory efficiently

Memory is the persistence of learning over time through the encoding of information that enters the brain, storage and retrieval of information, said Hunter Ball, assistant professor of psychology and memory and attention researcher.
It has many important components including the critical responsibility for enacting all sorts of goal-oriented behaviors like remembering information for an exam, understanding spoken languages, solving complex problems and planning for the future, he said.
Ball said when information comes into the human system, humans process information and try to transfer it into long-term memory, which is a more permanent system with a limitless capacity to store information. For humans to be able to effectively encode information, attention and engagement is required to deeply process that information.
There are two types of memory in long-term memory: retrospective and prospective memory, said Durna Alakbarova, cognitive psychology Ph.D. student.
Retrospective memory is the memory of the past, Alakbarova said. When people refer to memory, they usually mean retrospective memory.
Prospective memory is remembering to do the things in future like completing an assignment or appropriate due dates, said Phil Peper, experimental psychology PhD student focusing on prospective memory and graduate teaching assistant.
The memory ability can generally be illustrated in an upside-down U-shape graph, he said. When a person is born, their memory is quite weak, but as a person grows older, the ability to retrieve increases and peaks at ages 18 to 24. Then, it’s sort of flat until it gradually starts to decline at the age of 50 to 60 years old.
This type of memory is critical in maintaining healthy independence as one grows older, Peper said.
“[Mostly] everybody in college right now is in their peak performance in [their] cognitive abilities wise,” he said.
Ball said one way to take advantage of this ability and implement them in studies is through a process called retrieval practice. It is essentially taking a quiz or using flashcards.
“What we know is the act of trying to retrieve information makes that memory more durable and it's more likely that you're going to be able to retrieve that later on,” he said. “When you're studying for an exam, quiz yourself, use the questions in the back of the book, use Quizlet flashcards [or] take the practice quizzes that the teacher offers.”
Along with this, Ball also encourages students to avoid learning illusions.
One way students create an illusion is by re-reading the notes and mistaking the speed of reading the notes for the ease of processing the information, he said.
This does not mean don’t read notes, Ball said.
“Just know that it's gonna get easier and easier and that doesn't mean you're going to remember it better,” he said. “You need to engage in some sort of elaborative process [like] testing yourself [or] explaining something to a friend.”
Another method that’s been found beneficial is spaced studying, where one spaces out studying across multiple days rather than cramming, Ball said.
“If you cram [and] if you didn't prepare, you're gonna have a lot of anxiety at test, and that's gonna interfere with your performance on that exam,”Alakbarova said.
Furthermore, Peper said it’s important to consider how much sleep one gets. It plays a huge role in memory formation.
He said aerobic exercise is also good for memory because it helps regrow neurons, particularly in the hippocampus, which is essential for memory formation.
Moreover, Alakbarova said that learning styles are not really a thing. There’s not enough scientific literature supporting that a person learns everything only one way.
Everyone learns better from deeper, more elaborate encoding. When encoding something, the best way is to elaborate through writing a summary to increase comprehension of what one just learned. This helps to invoke retrieval and that invokes elaboration.
“It not only enriches your memory for things by adding different details and connections,” Alakbarova said. “But when you go to retrieve it again, that path that you have when you searching your memory, that path is very strong now to that memory.”
So, retrieval makes it easier and faster for people to remember things.
