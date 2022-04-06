How to identify, find resources on campus to assist sexual assault victims

As sexual assault is an epidemic on college campuses nationwide, it becomes important to normalize its conversation, said Jessica Sanchez, Student Advocacy Services director and adjunct professor for the School of Social Work and Women’s and Gender Studies.
For the first time in their lives, UTA students begin to understand what it means to own and form boundaries, Sanchez said.
Sexual assault, violence and misconduct can make people feel like a piece of their innocence was taken away, and it may feel like there aren’t enough resources for college people to turn to, said Sabrina Barolia, social work graduate student and Relationship Violence and Sexual Assault Prevention intern.
“Nobody just comes forward and says that they’ve been a victim of sexual assault without actually there being some kind of trauma,” Barolia said. “It’s important to listen and to believe survivors and to understand that’s not an easy thing to come forward and say.”
One out of every six American women has been the victim of attempted or complete rape, and women ages 18-24 are three times more likely to face sexual violence in general, according to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network.
Men are also affected by sexual violence. One in every 33 men has experienced an attempted or completed rape in their lifetime.
But UTA faculty and staff try to create a support system for students experiencing sexual assault, violence and misconduct.
The statistic isn’t changing, so college campus advocacy services attempt to change it, Sanchez said.
Visual communication sophomore Kendra Small appreciates April because it’s Sexual Assault Awareness Month, which focuses on making sexual assault victims feel seen and validated in their experiences.
Small began working as a Relationship Violence and Sexual Assault Prevention peer educator in fall 2020 to continue her passion for communicating sexual assault and domestic violence prevention to students.
“It’s wonderful that there’s recognition for sexual assault cases, even just finding out and learning more about [the] history about sexual assault,” she said.
While the U.S. has recognized anti-rape movements since its founding, the first rape crisis centers were established in the early 1970s, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.
Over the past few years, social movements, like the hashtag #MeToo, have brought more attention to sexual assault to the public eye.
Survivor and activist Tarana Burke originally founded the movement in 2006 and got to build a community of advocates against sexual violence, according to the movement’s official website.
But the world became more exposed to sexual assault and violence as the #MeToo hashtag went viral in 2017, when actor Alyssa Milano tweeted “If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet,” on Oct. 15, 2017, and woke up the next day with over 30,000 people who used it, too, according to Time magazine.
Milano told Time magazine she woke up the next day with over 30,000 people using the hashtag.
From how recent sexual assault awareness has spread and grown, Small said it’s startling to see how recent it feels.
It is empowering to see sexual assault stories because it showed to victims and survivors that they’re not alone in this experience, Sanchez said.
“[The movement] became a huge tool for empowerment because it reiterated this grip that people aren’t alone,” she said. “It becomes easier to share when you’re not alone.”
The movement encouraged people to start their experiences.
“We also saw men being so courageous and vulnerable and sharing their stories as well,” Sanchez said.
UTA prohibits sexual misconduct, meaning sex discrimination, sexual harassment, sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, stalking and other inappropriate conduct, according to UTA’s Sexual Misconduct Policy.
The university also forbids sexual exploitation, retaliation, faculty’s failure to report, false information and false complaints.
Sanchez said she educates students on “sexual assault being a violation of consent and then one’s body.”
Everyone can take part in ending sexual assault, she said.
“What I attempt to sway, encourage and attempt to do every time I’m in a classroom is creating a campus culture where Mavericks are prioritizing consent,” Sanchez said.
For example, people can get confused between sexual assault and sexual harassment.
“Sexual assault is more in this physical nature,” she said. “Sexual harassment tends to more fall in line with that verbal, or it can also in regards to be like a mixture of verbal and physical.”
When sexual assault is mentioned, people often think of penetration but forget that it also describes any sexual violation without consent, Sanchez said.
“I [don’t] hesitate when saying penis, vulva and anus,” she said. “We talk about, and we normalize the bodies that we all occupy.”
When talking about these topics, people weren’t aware of general information about their available resources and options, Small said.
“Some people don’t even know the definition of sexual assault or feel like they have to undermine their own experiences because they may not have experience the big word: [rape],” she said.
Just letting people know the definition and being able to apply that to their own experiences can help them come to terms with what they experienced, Small said.
Sanchez said receiving unwanted nudes or an unsolicited picture of private parts are considered sexual harassment.
To spread awareness, students can post on social media to bring attention to sexual assault and believe victims when they share their stories, she said.
“[RVSP’s] being cognizant of the language that we’re using, that we’re matching the language that is being used by the victim,” Sanchez said.
There is no tolerance for nonconsensual behavior on campus, and the university will hold people accountable once the victim chooses to file a report, she said.
“If a student decides to report, we’re absolutely going to honor that,” Sanchez said.
Students are never forced to report their experiences, so the RVSP office has a confidential advocate who would maintain privacy unless of potential self-harm or inflicting harm on others.
The confidentiality offered is the same as that of the Counseling and Psychological Services.
“Students can have that confidential resource and be able to disclose about fearing that information can be not disclosed,” Small said.
In Sanchez’s experience, students often aren’t looking to report. They are looking for someone to believe, listen and help them build a support network, she said.
But Sanchez notes all the UTA faculty and staff, herself included, are considered mandated reporters, so they have to report anything that is disclosed to them.
“If you were to disclose something to me by state law, I need to make sure that I report that to Title IX,” she said.
In the process of reporting, RVSP can help students move through filing a report with Title IX or in the jurisdiction necessary, Sanchez said.
“We’ll pull it up on our computer and let the students enter the information,” she said. “We’ll make sure they understand every question.”
Sanchez said she will never limit if a student wants to make a report, as the Title IX office determines whether there’s enough evidence to complete a thorough investigation.
Reporting and sharing one’s experience opens up how common sexual assault and violence is, according to RAINN.
Barolia lists RVSP’s advocacy work for students who are survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence as one of the reasons she enjoys working at the office, she said.
“A lot of people are afraid to come forward, and it’s honestly a really scary and hard thing,” Barolia said. “Empowering students to rediscover who they are is really important to me.”
UTA promotes allyship, as many faculty members attend survivor-ally training and ensure to spread that awareness information, Sanchez said.
“When I think of ‘ally,’ I think of showing up and really reiterating back to what you’re saying, like believing [in] advocating peace,” she said. “That’s why I feel like they’re so interchangeable so I think of ally, I think of advocacy.”
