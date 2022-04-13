How to have an emotional support animal on campus

An emotional support animal brings comfort, security and consistency into electrical engineering sophomore Adam Smith’s life as a Vandergriff Hall resident assistant.
“Things are really crazy, especially if you have a job, and you’re a student,” Smith said.
Caring for his emotional support cat, Squid, brings him structure and consistency when college doesn’t.
Elvira Smith, Student Access and Resource Center assistant director, said emotional support animals are approvable to provide support and comfort for students living on campus.
Hailey Breland, Vandergriff Hall resident and film freshman, said her dog, Olive, has made her feel less lonely, especially when her roommate’s not in their dorm.
Emotional support animals differ from service animals since they are only allowed in the housing unit with exceptions for leashed walks, and they have to be in crates on campus, out of student’s living space and at certain housing-planned events, Elvira Smith said.
“There’s only two questions you can ask to determine whether or not it is about a service animal versus an emotional support animal,” she said. “‘Is this animal needed for a disability?’ then ‘What tasks [do] they perform?’”
The process for registering an emotional support animal on campus starts by requesting accommodations from the Student Access and Resource Center, she said.
Then, students will receive a form regarding details of their relationship with their support animal, vaccination status and a medical form from a professional aware of the student’s emotional support animal.
After completing the forms, students will fill out an additional, short form from UTA Housing, Elvira Smith said.
Adam Smith said the process was pretty simple for him, and everything went smoothly.
To be approved, the emotional support animals need to have lived with the student for three months prior to coming to UTA, be at least three months old and have an up-to-date vaccination record, she said.
Accessibility specialist Tiffani Riddick said students should be aware that their referring medical professional has to be from Texas, and online certifications are not proof for a student’s need for an emotional support animal on campus.
Elvira Smith said emotional support animals can be any animal if a vet can assure that it doesn’t carry any diseases that can be spread to humans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Breland said she is grateful for the Student Access and Resource Center counselors who suggested she brings her emotional support animal to campus.
“They relieve that loneliness, that sadness, and they keep your mind busy so you have something to do rather than focus on whatever was bothering you,” she said.
If students are looking to make accommodation requests, they can go to the online student application on the Student Access and Resource Center website to start the process.
@DivyaKonkimalla
