How to celebrate Valentine’s Day despite relationship status

Valentine’s Day is believed to have originated from St. Valentine, according to the American University of Health Sciences. The holiday is used to express admiration and appreciation for your loved ones.
Traditionally, people show appreciation through acts of love, but Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be restricted to only romantic relationships,
Many decide not to wait for attention and compassion from others, instead choosing to give it to themselves, according to the Anxiety & Depression Association of America.
Alexis Pierce, Relationship Violence and Sexual Assault Prevention peer educator, said she plans to practice self-love this Valentine’s season by relaxing, playing music and lighting candles.
Self-care is an important part of your day all year, but Valentine’s Day is a great excuse to have dinner with friends or indulge in something you’ve been eyeing for months, according to the Anxiety & Depression Association of America.
“I want to reaffirm myself that I can still have love, deep love even if I’m by myself,” Pierce said. “I can spoil myself.”
University studies senior Camille Pilot said that an ideal Valentine’s Day can mean sending love to anyone, not just a significant other.
Psychology freshman Samantha Arellano said Valentine’s Day can be fun when single because it’s possible to love friends more than a partner.
Arellano and her best friend celebrate the holiday every year. One year, she got chocolate-covered strawberries from them, she said.
Pilot said her mother sends her chocolates or flowers on Valentine’s Day.
“Whenever she thinks about me on Valentine’s Day, I always feel special,” she said.
Interdisciplinary studies sophomore Maria Hernandez said she has plans to attend a Valentine’s Day party with food and friends. Sharing appreciation with your parents isn’t the only way to show your love.
“It’s not important as to what society has to say. As long as I’m happy, then I’m gonna be happy,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez said while she used to feel anxiety surrounding Valentine’s Day, a change in perspective led her to feel happier.
While there are stereotypes for single people on this holiday, there are also expectations for those in a relationship, said Jessica McCloskey, a Bible talk leader on campus.
McCloskey said she feels pressure on her husband’s behalf surrounding the holiday.
While couples are often expected to buy expensive gifts for each other, she urges her husband not to. She said she prefers quality time, and if they are to spend money, it should be on something they enjoy doing together.
Spending Valentine’s Day with someone you love is a beautiful experience, Pierce said.
Biology freshman Nandi Zulu said people can always celebrate by themselves or appreciate their friends.
During high school, Zulu said she gave her friends big gift bags to show appreciation.
She said she knows people can become distressed seeing others in a relationship on Valentine’s Day, but she suggests celebrating friends, family, yourself or anyone you love.
History junior Maya Pillutla said the day is for celebrating all types of love, whether familial, platonic or romantic.
“People are really starting to just see [Valentine’s Day] as a day for love of all kinds,” Pillutla said.
@mckebbaw
@divyakonkimalla
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.