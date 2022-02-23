During Black History Month, the internet buzzes about Black culture, and many find themselves surrounded by mentions of Black history.
However, when March rolls around, Google search rates for “Black history” decrease.
The celebration of Blackness shouldn’t be limited to just one month, said Mia Kirby, School of Social Work and African American Studies appointed faculty member.
Students should buy from Black businesses to better support people of color year-round, Kirby said.
“I like to support them in major stores like that because number one, we weren’t always given the opportunity to sell in major stores,” she said. “So now that we are there, we need to support it so those folks can stay in the stores.”
While it is important to know Black heritage, there is a wide, vibrant culture to choose from that doesn’t include pain and trauma, said Relius Johnson, Multicultural Affairs assistant director.
Johnson said finding movies and shows directed, written or produced by Black individuals, ensuring the media one is consuming isn’t a direct exploitation of people of color or marginalized communities.
Uplifting Black voices and making efforts start with listening to the Black community, said Cynthia Kaniki, vice president of the African Student Organization and nursing senior.
Much like the idea of not being racist versus being anti-racist, allies are individuals that are not racist, but not making any active change, according to BBC.
An ally would hear someone say something racist and remain a bystander, talking about it later with other non-racists to remark that they would never say something like that, Johnson said.
Kirby said allyship means calling attention to issues already being broadcasted everywhere, making efforts to learn about a topic but never making any moves to help.
Accomplices, or anti-racists, would mention the racist remark to the individual and make it clear where they stand on what that person has said, according to BBC.
Accomplices use their privilege to work on dismantling the systems that oppress people of color, Kirby said.
These things can help students celebrate Black culture all year, Johnson said.
Appreciating what people of color have to say and letting them have their own voice is a way to respectfully uplift marginalized communities, Kaniki said.
“If we want to celebrate Black culture and blackness, we should just genuinely do it all the time. Like why highlight it just that month?” Kirby said.
