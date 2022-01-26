Lunar New Year is about new beginnings, giving those celebrating a fresh start while honoring different traditions, said Matthew Loh, Asia Times Square CEO.
Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese New Year, introduces a new year in many Asian cultures. The holiday lands on Feb. 1 this year. The celebration lasts up to 16 days, marking the transition to the year of the tiger.
It is an opportunity for Breanna “Bri” Nguyen, Vietnamese Student Association interim president and cinematic arts junior, to get in touch with her culture and community.
She enjoys hopping from event to event with her family at different churches, temples and supermarkets, participating in the celebrations, Nguyen said.
“It gives you a chance to be able to connect with people in ways that you weren’t able to earlier during the year,” Nguyen said.
In 2008, Asia Times Square opened, and they started a local Lunar New Year celebration, Loh said.
The event started Jan. 21 and spans over the next two weekends, ending Feb. 6.
“I just love all that ritual, all that rich tradition that we have,” Loh said.
The free event honors the most celebrated holiday and connects the younger generation with their elders, he said.
“We want to bring that same type of atmosphere, same type of celebrations, same type of environment here, so that the elders who cannot travel back home, whether it’d be health reasons or finance reasons, they can continue to celebrate it,” Loh said.
Another tradition is the red envelope, a monetary gift presented to each other to wish good health and prosperity. Growing up, it was the greatest feeling for Loh to receive lì xì, or lucky money.
Alongside the red stationery, Loh loves the atmosphere and flowers as he celebrates with traditional candies, preserved fruits and rice cakes.
Starting off the new year, Nguyen prepares a prayer for the wish tree, a yellow blossom tree that hangs lì xì or notes with wishes for the upcoming year.
“You’re able to touch a piece of your culture even if it’s just briefly,” she said. “It helps you stay grounded and connected to the homeland.”
Within the Vietnamese Student Association, each family has their own tradition which they implement into each other’s celebrations, such as the intense game of bầu cua, Nguyen said.
The game of bầu cua is a game of luck where six symbols sit on a board and players can place their “bets” as the house player rolls three dice. Whichever players bet on the winning dice receive multiples of their “bets,” according to Saigoneer.
Nguyen created a new tradition of introducing friends to the lunar celebrations, even if it ends with losing money to bầu cua.
“I earned like 44 bucks that year, but then he left with like $2 left in his pocket, and he came with like $20,” she said. “So I just felt really bad, I just thought it was so funny.”
Asia Times Square will showcase about 20 artists, authentic street vendors, firecracker displays and lion dances for the three weekend celebrations.
The lion dance is an acrobatic and Asian cultural dance that performs predominantly during the holiday, mechanical engineering senior Binh Ho said. The tradition brings good luck, good fortune and scares away bad spirits.
The lion dance community can showcase people’s passion about who they are and where they come from, Ho said.
Ho has performed with Rising Phoenix Lion and Dragon Dance Association since 2014.
Lion dancing his whole life, Ho stays busy performing in shows throughout the Metroplex with his team.
“It’s fun to hang out, do what we love and just do something for the culture,” Ho said.
Loh said they preserve tradition and promote culture by welcoming inclusion, learning from other cultures as he teaches his own.
“The greatest joy is actually seeing non-Asians coming to celebrate an Asian tradition and Asian holiday and that just brings a lot of joy, happiness to me,” Loh said.
Nguyen hopes to continue embracing her culture with her own traditions and celebrations while welcoming those outside of the community.
The ancestors that came before play a key role in Asian Americans’ lives today which they honor through the celebration, Loh said.
“We should be extremely proud of who we are, where we are and who we want to be, but you cannot lose your roots,” he said.
