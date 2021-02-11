How some UTA students are opting out of expensive material gifts this Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is often associated with spending money on extravagant gifts and grand gestures before posting about it on social media.
According to the National Retail Federation’s yearly Valentine’s Day survey, in 2021 consumers plan to spend an average of around $165 per person, about $32 less than last year. Total Valentine’s Day spending will reach over $21.8 billion this year as well, according to the site.
However, gifts, dates and grand monetary gestures don’t always translate to love, and more thoughtfulness brought to the relationship could bring other nonmaterialistic ways to display affection.
The excitement of gifting a significant other a bottle of cologne for Valentine’s Day will wear off for them, but the gift of a handwritten note, for example, will carry sentimental meaning for a lifetime, biology senior Ghadah Sakeik said.
“My mom has college notes from my dad since 1980-something, and she still opens them today, and she reads them and she loves them,” Sakeik said.
The bottle of perfume her dad got her mom 20,000 years ago is in the trash somewhere, Sakeik said, but those notes stayed.
However, construction management senior Riddhima Mittal said gift-giving can be thoughtful and meaningful coming from a significant other, and mostly everyone likes receiving gifts.
When Mittal is having a bad day, receiving an unexpected gift from her partner would mean something to her, she said.
Mittal and her boyfriend are in a long-distance relationship of four years and plan to have a virtual dinner date without exchanging gifts this Valentine’s Day.
“You don’t have to necessarily spend money to make somebody feel good,” Mittal said. “You just have to make them feel good about themselves.”
There is also a societal pressure to show grand gestures of love on Valentine’s Day that can stress couples out, Sakeik said.
Social media can also bring about feelings of insecurity on Valentine’s Day, especially if you’re around people who aren’t humble and brag, she said.
Abigail Jarrett, social work and fine arts sophomore, said wanting to emulate relationships with extravagant gift giving and fancy dates is especially true for adolescents and young adults who are more susceptible to peer pressure.
Despite this pressure, Jarrett doesn’t believe there’s a problem with couples displaying their Valentine’s Day on the internet. Just like with anything, it’s important to be careful with what you’re consuming and view with a critical eye, she said.
You don’t have to buy the biggest teddy bear in the store or a diamond ring, Jarrett said. Valentine’s Day can be made special with smaller thoughtful gestures too.
