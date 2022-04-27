How entertainment media lacks accurate representation of all Asian Americans

There are over 22 million Asians in the U.S. as of 2019, and they’re one of the fastest-growing demographics in the country, according to Pew Research Center. However, entertainment media lacks representation for a majority of Asian countries.
In a recent study conducted by Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, around 6% of participants responded there is adequate Asian and Pacific Islander representation in media, both on- and off-screen.
Moreover, about 35% of movies, including AAPI characters in the main casts, embodied at least one common stereotype presenting them as martial artists, nerds, model minorities, IT/tech workers and more, according to the study.
Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month was first coined in the late 1970s after substantial efforts from lawmakers to propose the first 10 days of May as Asian/Pacific American Heritage Week, according to history.com.
In 1990, Congress expanded the week to a month.
Asia is the largest continent with 55 United Nations recognized countries, including the Pacific Island nations. It has six main regions: Northern Asia, Southern Asia, Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Western Asia — including the Middle East — and Eastern Asia.
Growing up in America half-South Korean and half-Taiwanese, psychology freshman Joanna Hwang said she felt there wasn’t a voice for the Asian community.
The lack of Asian representation in entertainment media made her think that being Asian in America was new.
She said this furthered her understanding of why other Americans of different ethnicities wouldn’t know what Asians were like, aside from the media’s stereotypes.
“I felt comfortable being Asian, but I didn’t feel fully accepted by non-Asians,” Hwang said.
However, with the recent rise of K-pop and anime in America, she said the representation of East Asians has increased.
With K-pop albums hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, such as BTS’ album Love Yourself: Tear, and the global anime market size reaching $22.6 billion in 2020, according to GlobeNewswire, there has been more Asian representation in America.
“As an Asian American, I feel like the Asian American community is a lot more accepted and celebrated now,” Hwang said.
Ezra Nguyen, visual communication and design senior, said he feels people generalize the various cultures within Asia to one cultural aspect. Though some Asian cultures have similarities, they’re not all the same.
“Growing up, I didn’t really have anything to project myself onto,” Nguyen said. “I rewatched Mulan like 500 times when I was little because that was the closest thing I had [to representation].”
The absence of accurate media representation in the entertainment industry meant some even failed to recognize they belonged to the Asian community.
Ghedeer Abdulzahraa, an Iraqi American interior design sophomore, said she didn’t know she was Asian or there was a month dedicated to recognizing and celebrating Asians and Pacific Islanders.
Abdulzahraa said in her experience whenever people say “Asians,” it’s generally directed toward South and East Asians, and some people forget there is more to Asia.
But, Hwang believes AAPI Heritage Month is a step in the right direction. It allows Asian Americans to show they’ve contributed to American society and that they have a presence.
Sudhir Pandit, biomedical engineering senior and Nepalese Student Association president, said joining a cultural organization can help build a community of people who understand while being able to help provide a sense of direction.
Pandit said UTA partners with cultural organizations like One Night in Asia and International Week to host many events, which may help students learn more about Asian cultures.
These events allow students and staff to grasp a better global perspective by helping them understand different cultures, he said. This enables people to improve their communication and be more accepting of people from different ethnicities.
“We should learn how to embrace others also so that we can create a[n] inclusive community and work better [as] a team,” he said.
