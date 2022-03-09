How dorms may be more sustainable option for students

Sustainability isn’t only about preserving Earth’s resources but also ensuring the community is working in an equitable way and feeling supported regardless of social or economic status, said Bhargavi Jeyarajah, sustainability coordinator at the Office of Sustainability.
By opting to live in a dorm room rather than a residential apartment, college students are being more socially and environmentally sustainable, Jeyarajah said.
“It’s actually a lot more sustainable when it comes to land use because a lot of single-family houses take up a lot of land,” she said. “When you’re in a dorm, you’re contributing far less land use, and you’re usually able to walk to classes.”
Students in on-campus dorm rooms have an opportunity as they live near peers and campus resources, Jeyarajah said. Students can learn sustainable practices in dorm halls.
Ashton Robicheaux, nursing sophomore and West Hall resident, said living in the dorm helped her set a sustainable foundation and responsible budgeting.
“It’s the first time getting to be away from home and getting out of the routine of like, ‘Oh-my-parents-will-do-that’ step,” Robicheaux said. “It’s like ‘OK, now I’m responsible for what I need to do.’”
Dorm life sets good habits for now and the future, especially for freshmen and students like her who might be living on their own for the first time, she said.
But some students feel differently.
Daniel Cobbey, jazz studies sophomore and West Hall resident, said sharing communal spaces near campus can be sustainable, but he believes the dorm lifestyle is the opposite.
A lack of time, resources and skills to cook meals can lead students to order takeout, which often comes in plastic packaging that is not easily biodegradable, Cobbey said.
Harsha Ketavarapu, psychology freshman and Arlington Hall resident, said green living can be expensive and inconvenient at times.
However, Ketavarapu believes it’s important to go the extra mile.
“I think it’s important because even a small effort can go a long way,” Ketavarapu said. “If everyone does their small part, it can make a big difference.”
In a college dorm, students are more likely to consume products like disposable cutlery, dishes and water bottles, she said.
Eric Cavero, West Hall resident assistant and linguistics and Korean senior, said utilizing reusable bottles, kitchen utensils and reusing plastic bags as trash bags are small, achievable things that don’t require a lot of effort but create an impact.
The university provides a recycling bin alongside each trash can in every dorm room. Using the recycle bins to help separate waste also goes a long way, Cavero said.
Jeyarajah said the Office of Sustainability tries to order practical promotional materials like water bottles, to-go utensils and grocery bags to help students prioritize sustainability more actively and suggests other departments do the same.
Cost can become a barrier to some students, she said.
“It doesn’t have to be the perfect mason jar aesthetic you see on Pinterest,” Jeyarajah said.
Reusable containers don’t need to look perfect or be expensive, she said.
“When we’re using resources, we’re not using our resources. We’re borrowing from future generations,” Jeyarajah said. “So we really need to make sure that we’re mindful of future generations.”
@ayeshahshaji
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.