How do campus leaders celebrate Black History?

As February is Black History Month, The Shorthorn asks Black campus leaders how they choose to celebrate Black History Month and how can society better amplify the voices of the Black community. Here are their responses.
These answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.
Elten Briggs
Professor and chair of Marketing
Vice president of the African American Faculty and Staff Association
Why is Black History Month important? Black History Month is important because it spotlights the contributions of Black Americans to this country. Those contributions are often overlooked, so having dedicated time to acknowledge those contributions makes a big difference.
How do you honor Black history? I am the vice president of the African American Faculty and Staff Association and a faculty affiliate in the Center for African American Studies. These organizations are sponsoring several events this month to facilitate greater discussions on topics relevant to the Black community, and I do my best to participate in as many as I can.
How do you think society can better amplify the voices of the Black community? I do not think much needs to be done to amplify the voices of the Black community. In this day and age, there are many platforms and vehicles for communication. Everyone just needs to take a bit more time to listen.
Shabaz Brown
Office for Cultural Engagement & Social Change director
Why is Black History Month important? Black History Month is important because this country was built by the bodies and labor of Black people. As systemic racism and oppression have continually worked to repress and prohibit the progression of Black existence, Black advancement and Black liberation, it is vital to remember the very building that houses the leaders of this nation was built by enslaved Black people. Even a lot of college campuses built in colonial periods were built by Black people. Throughout history, there have been multiple attempts to eliminate Black existence through massacres, genocides, eugenics and more. Despite every attempt to destroy Black beings, Black people have remained resilient and positively contributed to so much of this country’s and this world’s history.
How do you honor Black history? I honor Black history by honoring my ancestors and keeping the traditions that are left of what they brought here. This includes our family recipes and the names in our family. My ancestors named all their children after their siblings to keep track of each other in case of being traded by slave owners. For example, my grandfather has the same name as one of his uncles, his great-uncle. I honor Black history by being committed to dismantling the systems perpetuating anti-Blackness and racism. I honor Black history through my community and solidarity with other activists committed to doing the work to highlight our rich, beautiful, yet painful history. I also honor Black history by paying homage to the elders who came before us.
How do you think society can better amplify the voices of the Black community? Society could better amplify Black voices by first beginning to educate themselves on the collective history of the Black experience. Black people are not a monolith, and there are so many intersections and diversities within the community. To amplify the voices in the Black community means amplifying Black queer and trans voices, Black disabled voices, Black Muslims, Black elders, Black women and all other intersecting identities that work together to impact their daily experiences. Society should also listen to the Black community while being true allies rather than performing for the sake of capitalism or avoiding cancel culture. We must truly be invested in Black wellness and hold space for Black folks to feel safe to speak up in the first place. Lastly, it’s imperative not to invalidate when Black voices are amplified. It’s important for this country to face the reality of its past and present, so we must accept the truths that Black people share about their experiences in every aspect.
Tamara Brown
Provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs
Why is Black History Month important? “National Black History Month serves as both a celebration and a powerful reminder that Black history is American history, Black culture is American culture and Black stories are essential to the ongoing story of America.” President Joe Biden uttered these words, and I heartily agree. Unfortunately, the history and contributions of African Americans are hidden. This is because, aside from the mention of a handful of notable names like Frederick Douglas, Martin Luther King, Jr. and Rosa Parks, their names and stories are not included in commonly used history textbooks. While their history and contributions should be integrated into American history and thus talked about year-round like other histories, February shines a focused light on it, honoring the sacrifices of the past in the fight for justice and challenging everyone to keep making a difference.
How do you honor Black history? I honor it by educating myself, and I do that in myriad ways. For example, I attend lectures to learn about current issues and injustices and how I can advocate for change, I watch films that educate me about Black history and inspire me, I participate in gatherings and I read books by and about African Americans.
How do you think society can better amplify the voices of the Black community? By learning Black history. Learning allows us to tell the whole and accurate truth of the American story, learning prevents the ignorance that leads to repeating past mistakes and learning enables the understanding of multiple perspectives. In short, learning is fundamental to our democracy.
Relius Johnson
New Maverick Orientation director
Why is Black History Month important? Black History is American history. The history, accomplishments and impact of Black people across this world are often not taught. This is a time when Black people are many times recognized for the impact that has been had on their shoulders. In schools, many times, there is a watered-down version of Black history, and now we are seeing that it is taken beyond just what the “history book” says as well as the safety that it is taught many times to protect the fragility of white people. Black History Month is important because it allows us to learn, celebrate and share the stories of so many amazing people who made a difference in the world that we live in. If you do not know the real past, how can you ensure that there is a better tomorrow?
How do you honor Black history? Black History Month is a time when I can celebrate, remember and champion the spirit of my ancestors and Black people’s trials and tribulations and celebrate their achievements and accomplishments. I honor Black history by not confining it to just one month but an entire year while also championing the spirit of advocacy for a better tomorrow, learning and teaching about Black history and living my ancestors’ wildest dreams while also bringing people with me as I rise.
How do you think society can better amplify the voices of the Black community? There are a few ways that I believe society can better amplify the voices of the Black community, which include listening to the experiences of Black voices; understanding that we all uphold tenets of white supremacy in some facet; calling out hate speech, bigotry, microaggressions and much more; moving from an allyship model to being an accomplice; stopping policing of Black voices, minds and bodies when calling out injustices; understanding how one shows up in a society based on your privileges and being comfortable sitting uncomfortably when learning about the history of oppression, tolerance and violence.
Tasha Talton
Transition Programs and Services director
Why is Black History Month important? Black History Month serves as a historical record of the African American experience and our contributions to society. It also provides an opportunity for centered learning, service and advocacy within our country. Every heritage month is vitally important to be honored, learned and shared within the American story.
How do you honor Black history? I have the great privilege of working on a college campus that has a myriad of offerings to satisfy my desire to connect, engage and learn more about the rich culture and history of my heritage. However, my Black history is a lived experience that I’m honored to share with my loved ones throughout the year. I am intentional about regularly educating myself and others about notable Black figures and contributions. I am also a regular patron of Black-owned businesses, and I also create opportunities to learn from the elders within my circle of influence to ensure that I am passing on their stories among the youth. There are so many beautiful dimensions to us as a people, it is hard not to be proud of the progress we’ve made despite the odds. I am a living example of my ancestors’ sacrifice, and I stand on the shoulders of exceptional Black leaders that have come before me.
How do you think society can better amplify the voices of the Black community? Amplification comes with understanding, education, empathy, compassion and inclusion. Amplification is also an action verb that should be intentionally practiced. Let Black people know how much their voices are valued and actively work to include them. Additionally, set a standard among your circles of influence that brings forward education, understanding and intolerance of problematic points of view. As Mahatma Gandhi said, “Be the change you wish to see in the world.”
Jewel Washington
Vice president for Talent, Culture and Inclusion
Why is Black History Month important? To be clear: Black history is American history. Black achievement has been instrumental to the foundation of the United States. We should always remember and cherish our entire history — the good and the bad. Black History Month is especially important to me because it allows us to honor the contributions of those who have come before us and paved the way for people like myself. Black people have made a myriad of significant contributions to our society, including gas masks; traffic lights; automatic gear shifts in cars; folding chairs; among a host of others. It is important for us to take time every year to reflect and consider all that Blacks have contributed to our collective culture.
How do you honor Black history? I love looking at the various TV shows that give us history lessons. Most Black churches celebrate the contributions of Black people in various ways throughout the month. Also, I reflect upon the doors opened for me because of those who paved the way. I know that the journey was not easy for many of our ancestors. I am forever thankful to them, and I try to give back and help pull up those behind me. I believe that is the best way to honor Black history.
How do you think society can better amplify the voices of the Black community? Recognizing that there is a history of Black people is a first step. So often, our contributions are minimized or ignored entirely. We have to keep telling our stories. We have to keep letting people know that there is more to us than what the media sometimes portrays. We are educators, engineers, nurses, musicians, athletes, social workers and everything in between. We are multi-faceted and have lives that extend far beyond some of the more demeaning stereotypes that continue to haunt us. We need to remember who we are and remind people of what we stand for. Finally, we must support events this month and year-round that help us remember vital Black contributions.
