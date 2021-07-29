How Arlington residents are expressing themselves with summer nail art trends

This summer Arlington nail art enthusiasts are stocking their shelves with pastel paints, reimagining minimalist designs and emphasizing do-it-yourself nail care.
Susan Bush, UTA alumna, said she didn’t expect to feel more confident when she got her first set of long, blue and purple coffin-shaped claws in high school, but she did. Although it required a slight adjustment, she ended up enjoying them and felt more put together.
If you want to try a new design, don't be scared, Arlington resident Daniela Sandoval said. More people, even men, are getting interested in nail art.
Men have been painting their nails since before David Bowie, but mainstream rappers like Machine Gun Kelly and A$AP Rocky are normalizing nail art as self-expression.
“I just love how everyone is starting to get involved. Because nails aren't just for girls, they're for everyone,” Sandoval said.
People have recently started wearing shorter nails and experimenting with abstract designs, Bush said. They’re also choosing to wear more complimentary colors and colorful french tips.
Sandoval said vibrant greens, purples and pastel colors have been popular this summer.
Arlington resident Nieves Sirilo, a home-based licensed nail technician, said her clients have been asking for swirls, butterflies, ombres, glittery and french-tipped nails.
Sirilo likes to challenge herself and said her clients often ask her to recreate cartoon, anime or Disney characters on their nails.
Her clients frequently go for medium to short lengths and ask for almond, stiletto or tapered square-shaped nails. Sirilo said a few specific clients go for long nails, but it's not as popular.
The industry is shifting toward more classy, simple nails instead of crazy and exaggerated nails, but not everyone agrees with that, she said.
“Long nails were like the jazz, and they still are honestly, but I guess it's just because a lot of people want something more simple,” she said.
During the initial lockdown, Sirilo said she encouraged her clients to purchase starter kits and learn to do their own nails. She said it’s a cost-effective way to feel pretty, and you might even find a new passion.
Press-on acrylic nails look just like a regular acrylic set but take less time to apply and can be reused, if they’re taken care of, Sandoval said.
Bush said she bought a DIY nail kit when the pandemic started. It was difficult but cool and reminded her of when she was little and would practice doing nail art on her grandma's nails, she said.
Sirilo said hand sanitizer dries out the skin, so when doing your nails it’s important to moisturize your cuticles with oil and your skin with lotion. She recommends carrying a cuticle oil pen to keep your cuticles moisturized, especially if you wear nail extensions or acrylic nails.
Sandoval said it can be tempting to use your nails as tools because they are long and thin, but she strongly recommends against it.
Ripping, popping or biting nail extensions off can be damaging to your natural nails, Sirilo said. Having your acrylic nails or extensions filed down and soaked in acetone is the best way to remove them with minimal damage, she said.
Over time, removing nail extensions incorrectly can cause the nails to thin and increases the risk of fungal infections, Sandoval said.
You can usually pay an extra charge at most salons to have your nails soaked off, but Bush said she's been successful soaking hers off at home using acetone and cotton balls.
For those considering getting their nails done for the first time, Bush said to have fun and enjoy them. “It really does kind of bring a new attitude out of you whenever you get your nails done,” she said.
@katecey1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.