Holiday spirit returns to Arlington with Lights at Interlochen

Along the winding streets and cul-de-sacs of Arlington’s Lake Interlochen neighborhood lives a community rich in holiday spirit and incandescence.
Around Thanksgiving every year, any resident can be found in their yards — bundled in warm coats with puffs of steam at the mouth — carefully arranging Christmas lights and ornate holiday displays.
The decorating isn’t mandatory, but folks young and old from over 200 homes still work so the public can enjoy them every night starting Friday until Christmas in a police-guided parade route through the neighborhood.
The neighborhood embracing the festivity makes it all the more special, said Ralph Sobel, president of the Lake Interlochen Homeowners Association. Even after living there for 27 years, he still gets positive feedback and “thank yous” from passersby rolling through to enjoy the scenery as early as 10 days before official tours begin.
“We felt more at home after our first year here than we ever expected,” Sobel said.
The neighborhood was developed around 50 years ago by Carole and Robert Findlay, Sobel said.
Back then, it was a smaller community on the outskirts of Arlington. Their third year into the operation, Texas hit a dry period, and houses were not selling well. Carole Findlay then had the idea to light up all the homes to call attention to the neighborhood and to garner people's interest.
This caught on and turned into a community tradition that has grown over the years.
This community participation has created a spectacle of continuous flowing lights where the sum is greater than the individual parts, Sobel said. There aren’t really any houses that would win Christmas light competition shows on TV, but as a community, it becomes something that attracts tourists for hours seeing the different displays.
But as a little light-hearted competition, residents can also win one of 10 different awards for their work, he said.
One of these is the Saxe Award for Christmas Spirit, which honors retired UTA professor Allan Saxe who donated to help bridge the gap in police funding for the parade because of a city budget crisis between 2008 and 2010, Sobel said.
Miranda and Mandy Brantley, a younger couple, have won the best theme award twice for their Star Wars decorations since moving to Interlochen’s Porto Bello Court from San Angelo seven years ago.
Now, their yard sports an inflatable, iconic Star Wars character in almost every corner, but when they first moved in, it was mostly smaller figurines, Miranda Brantley said. The first year they moved in, before construction was completed on their house, they already won best theme despite the display being less impressive than it is now.
It has become a fan favorite in the neighborhood. Almost every night, the couple sits outside and can hear people of all ages yell “Yoda” or “Jabba is my favorite,” Mandy Brantley said.
One year, Miranda Brantley said she considered doing something different, but when her wife was outside putting decorations up, a family walked past and said, “It’s the Star Wars house!” The two realized they just couldn’t change it.
“So that motivates you right there,” she said. “When you know that the kids love it and the families are actually enjoying something that you’ve spent so much time on, it makes it totally worth it.”
When Olivia Whetstone, the Brantleys' neighbor on Westwood Drive, brought her nephews to see the house for the first time, they were over the moon. They went crazy and ran around all over, and the moment has become one of her favorite memories.
Whetstone said that her family has developed a passion for decorating over the 13 years they have lived in the neighborhood and that she enjoys spending time with her parents, especially now that her and her siblings are off to college.
“Knowing that when we come home for the holidays, just being able to spend it with our parents, even if it's helping our dad out in the yard with putting up the lights or helping our mom in here wrap the staircase in garland, is just special either way,” she said.
Though they may appear random to others, most of her family’s decorations also have sentimental value and have been passed down for generations, Whetstone said. Decorating has brought her family closer together, and they have even adopted the tradition of walking the parade together, admiring the lights.
“It's about the positive feedback,” Sobel said. “People drive in and say, ‘I saw your house 20 years ago when I was a kid. Me and my wife are taking our kid to see your same house.’”
With so many negative things going on, he said it makes it all worth fumbling with wires out in the cold, ensuring that the next person driving by won’t be disappointed. The positivity gives him the chance to be enthusiastic and feel like a kid again at 70.
“It started out for commercial purposes, but it has turned into: this is our gift to the neighborhood and to the city,” Sobel said.
@Perriello369
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.