Here’s what UTA students and professors had to say about the lack of Black nurses in health care

From getting vitals to administering medicine, nurses are often the first point of medical contact when entering a hospital.
According to a 2017 survey conducted by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing, 80.8% of nurses were white and only 6.2% were Black.
In 2020, Nursing Center reported that 7.8% of registered nurses were Black, a slight increase over two years but still far fewer than white nurses.
Clinical assistant professor Felicia Ogidan said Black nurses are important to the health care field because they may better understand the concerns of Black patients.
There’s currently a mistrust and lack of confidence from the Black community toward doctors, Ogidan said, and that will remain unless patients from all races feel respected.
“For you to get the confidence and trust of the patient or the clients you are taking care of, you must understand where they are coming from,” she said.
Nursing sophomore Zyria Lott said Black nurses are important because of the negative history between Black women and health care.
Lott said one example is the actions of J. Marion Sims, who is often referred to as the father of gynecology.
Although he contributed to inventions like the speculum and had useful medical findings, Sims used Black slave women for his research, operating on those women without anesthesia.
Although those practices are no longer used, this example is one of many that set the precedent for some Black people’s current distrust of white doctors and nurses.
“When we come to the hospital, and we're supposed to be at our most vulnerable,” Lott said. “Black people need to be in these positions.”
Recent stories of pregnant Black women being treated poorly and dying from childbirth have started to come to light.
Ogidan said she hasn’t seen it personally, but she has heard about the issues Black women have had in the past.
“When we are hearing one or two, three people talking about the same thing, it means it definitely is happening,” she said.
Nursing junior Cynthia Kaniki said her mother experienced this issue firsthand, and she’s thankful she made it out alive.
“I'm the oldest, so I've been with her through all of her pregnancies and deliveries, and it was hard for her,” Kaniki said.
Fostering a community of Black nurses can bring awareness to these issues, Kaniki said.
“I look at myself being in the nursing program, and there's not many Black women there,” she said.
More people having a knowledge of diversity and realizing there’s a lack of Black nurses would be a good start for change, Kaniki said.
“In predominantly white communities, they probably don't even see that there's a lack of Black nurses,” she said. “But once communities see that they’re needed, then I think that'll be a really important step to having more.”
Ogidan recommends talking about the issues of diversity and the lack of Black nurses and Black women’s concerns while being treated at the hospital, and being part of the solution.
“Don't leave it to somebody else to do it for you,” she said. “It’s high time for us to be at the forefront of this problem.”
It's time for Black women to take leadership and start working toward change, Ogidan said.
