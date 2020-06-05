Here are 20 black-owned businesses in Arlington that are open for business right now

Still reeling from the nationwide economic shutdown caused by COVID-19, small and locally-owned businesses need more financial support now than ever.

Amid the Black Lives Matter movement and the continued George Floyd protests sweeping the country, many customers are shifting their financial attention to support local, black-owned establishments.

Here is a list of black-owned businesses in Arlington, listed alphabetically in each category. Contact the businesses for hours of operation, which are subject to change.

RESTAURANTS

Blue Ice Daiquiris

7401 Matlock Road, Suite 115

817-583-6005, on Facebook

Damian’s Cajun Soul Cafe

2001 SE. Green Oaks Blvd., Suite 190

817-649-7770, https://damianscajun.com/

D. Smith's Chicken & Fish

2280 N. Collins St., Suite B

682-323-4027, on Facebook

Fred's Downtown Philly

1301 N. Collins St.

817-987-2093, https://downtownphilly.net/

Golden Hot Pot

1625 W. Arkansas Lane

817-538-5777, https://goldenhotpots.com/

Hershey's Palace INC.

513 E. Abram St.

682-323-5050, on Facebook

Jamaica Gates Caribbean Cuisine

1020 W. Arkansas Lane

817-795-2600, https://www.jamaicagates.com/

Mr. Daiquiri

4300 Matlock Road, Suite 108

682-270-8005, on Facebook

Smoke'N Ash BBQ

7301 Matlock Road, Suite 127

817-987-7715, https://smoken-ash-bbq-llc.square.site/

TJ’s Catfish & Wings

4261 W. Green Oaks Blvd., Suite 506

817-572-1600, https://www.tjscatfishandwings1.com/

BARBERSHOPS/ HAIR SALONS

Ambience Hair Care Contour

3701 S. Cooper St., Suite 153

229-343-5760, on Facebook

B. Lauren Salon Studio

4303 S. Bowen Road, Suite 107

817-682-5803, https://www.blaurenbeauty.com/

GameChangers Barbershop

1818 S. Cooper St.

817-200-6682, https://gamechangersbarbershop.com/

Kingsmen Grooming

935 W. Pioneer Parkway / 2596 E. Arkansas Lane, Suite 176

817-479-9351, https://kingsmengrooming.net/

Radiqulouscuts

4720 W. Sublett Road, Suite 112

209-629-2217, https://radiqulouscuts.square.site/

Strand by Strand Hair Studio

1730 W. Bardin Road Suite 500

817-472-9766, https://strandbystrandhairstudio.com/

BEAUTY

BPolished Beauty Supply

6407 S. Cooper St., Suite 135

817-583-6028, https://bpolishedbeautysupply.com/

Da Kandy Shop Tattoo Studio

3610 S. Cooper St.

817-323-4135, on Facebook

EVA Nails Spa

457 E. Interstate 20, Suite 151

817-465-1717, on Facebook

Rosie’s Beauty Zone

2611 S. Cooper St., Suite 121, in the process of moving to 7203 S. Cooper St., Suite 141

817-422-9613, https://rosiesbeautyspa.com/

