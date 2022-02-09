Heart smart: How to prioritize cardiovascular health

Ignoring the cardiovascular system has negative effects like obesity and depression. But taking care of it can help people improve different aspects of their life, exercise science senior Vaibhav Jaideep said.
February is American Heart Month, and the UTA community shared their thoughts on heart health.
People take cardiovascular health for granted and with this pandemic, they ended up having more health issues, Jaideep said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control Prevention, nearly 1 in 3 deaths in the U.S. each year is caused by heart disease and stroke, and at least 200,000 of these deaths could have been prevented.
Registered dietitian Stacie Ellis said many factors can put someone at risk of heart disease besides unhealthy and processed foods.
“Individuals who are overweight or obese have a higher risk of developing heart disease than other individuals,” Ellis said.
Obesity, inactivity, diabetes and smoking are other risk factors for heart disease and stroke, according to the CDC. Smoking makes blood sticky and more likely to clot preventing blood flow to the heart and brain.
Being overweight leads to fatty material building up in the arteries and when these arteries get damaged or clogged, it can lead to a heart attack, according to the British Heart Foundation.
The increase of people with diabetes can be caused by eating too many carbohydrates and being physically inactive, therefore not burning those carbs, Ellis said.
Computer science sophomore Keno Agbuduta said he lost 25 pounds freshman year from working out at least three to five days a week.
“I would just have a diet full of fruits and vegetables and try not to eat as much processed foods and sugars,” Agbuduta said.
Jaideep said he watches what he eats by keeping track of his nutrients, calories and water intake. People can get away with eating carbs, but they’re asking for body inflammation to occur if they’re physically inactive, Ellis said.
Working out is something people want to do and there are going to be days where they may not want to workout, so there has to be motivation, she said. Those who work out consistently do so because they made it into a habit.
Ellis said she and her sisters have a group chat where they send motivation photos of them working out.
People can work out longer in cold weather, burning more calories, spending time outdoors and getting vitamin D, which helps elevate mood, said John A. Osborne, State of the Heart Cardiology founder and director, in a recent press release with the American Heart Association.
Research revealed exercise helps boost immunity during cold and flu season and is important in dealing with COVID-19, Osborne said.
Other factors that can cause heart disease are stress and lack of sleep, Jaideep said.
Stress can lead to high blood pressure, which poses a risk for heart attacks or strokes and contributes to other cardiovascular disease risks including smoking, overeating and inactivity, according to the American Heart Association.
Lack of sleep leads to high blood pressure and heart disease because it can cause higher stress levels, inactivity and poor food choices, according to the CDC.
People should focus on their cardiovascular health because taking care of the heart leads to a healthier and longer life, Jaideep said.
Some ways for people to keep their heart in check during this cold season are staying active, staying hydrated and watching out for extra calories, especially in comfort drinks such as hot chocolate or pumpkin spice lattes, according to the American Heart Association press release.
“If you’re healthy now, don’t take it for granted,” Jaideep said. “You must do the right things to keep your body healthy long term.”
@ritchie3609
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.