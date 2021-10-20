Having troubles with classes? UTA’s Student Success division can help

Sometimes students hit a wall academically, either with courses or the skills needed to manage them, and they may not be aware of the services available to help them overcome academic hardship.
Ashley Purgason, associate vice provost for Student Success, said obvious signs a student may need some help academically include failing a class at the four-week grade collection period, being put on academic warning or probation, or failing an exam.
There can be less obvious signs a student might need help, too. Purgason said these can be confidence issues that lead to test anxiety or procrastination.
Nursing freshman Diane Mendias said she asks for help when she isn’t retaining information.
Mendias said she doesn’t seek out help from academic advisers, but she does ask other people.
Undeclared freshman Harsha Ketavarapu said she struggles with time management and retaining information from classes but hasn’t used any of the campus resources. Instead, she takes a different route.
Ketavarapu said when she can’t stay motivated she listens to music or talks to her friends to feel encouraged to finish her work.
Purgason said her department generally sees an influx of students before and after midterm and final exams. She said they also see more students at the beginning of the semester as students access supplemental learning.
“We would love students to take advantage of our services throughout the entire semester,” she said. “It’s really not too early, I mean honestly, from the first day of class to begin utilizing the services.”
Purgason said the Department of Student Success offers four main services for free: three course-based services and one more focused on skills. The three course-based services are tutoring, supplemental instruction and peer-led team learning.
Tutoring is done one-on-one with a fellow student who succeeded in the course and is trained to provide tutoring, she said. There are 24/7 virtual options. Drop-ins and walk-ins are welcome without an appointment.
Supplemental instruction is done in small groups with a trained student leader so that students who may be having trouble with a concept can review it again, Purgason said.
“A lot of times people may be more comfortable asking some questions of a peer than the faculty member in front of the whole class,” she said. “So [supplemental instruction] is a great way in a small setting for people to get their questions answered.”
Peer-led team learning is usually reserved for STEM courses and allows students to work together to solve problems presented in their classes.
Purgason said academic coaching is a new service offered to students that allows them to meet with trained staff members. They can meet with them as many times as needed and discuss skills like time management, studying effectively and goal setting.
“We would love for undergraduates to come visit us their very first semester and learn some of these habits and skills early so that they can give themselves a leg up,” she said.
Purgason said students should not feel guilty or ashamed to ask for help and encourages anyone to reach out and use available services.
“It’s a sign of strength and independence to say, ‘You know what, I want to succeed, I just need to reach out and ask for a little bit of help to do that,’” she said. “And that’s what these services are here for.”
