Hallowfest, Creepy Cabaret and a glow and paint party in this spooky edition of the To-Do List

You’re reading the To-Do List, The Shorthorn’s weekly list of socially distanced events in and around Arlington.
This week’s spooky list includes a Hallowfest, Creepy Cabaret and Heels-O-Ween.
Hallowfest at Six Flags Over Texas
Six Flags is hosting the last Hallowfest of the season until Sunday.
The Halloween-themed festival will feature Halloween zones throughout the park and certain rides will be haunted themed.
Because of COVID-19, no indoor mazes, haunted houses or indoor shows will be held. All guests, staff and “scareactors” are required to wear face masks.
Tickets range from $30 for a day pass to $70 for a season pass and can be bought online here.
Creepy Cabaret
Theatre Arlington is hosting a night of Halloween-themed singing and performing Saturday and Sunday. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. for drinks and concessions, and the show begins at 8 p.m.
The event will feature performances by guest artists, a Halloween costume contest and trivia.
Tickets are $15 at the door or $17 online here.
Creepin It Real Halloween Game Night
The Black Student Association is hosting a Halloween-themed game night Friday from 7 to 9 p.m.
The event is free and will take place in the Commons Nueces room. Dress attire is Halloween costumes.
Heels-O-Ween
Flow Fitness is hosting a Halloween-themed heels class Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. in Grand Prairie.
Participants will learn a dance routine, and although heels are suggested they are not required. Costumes are also encouraged.
The class is $20 presale or $25 at the door. Tickets can be purchased online here.
Halloween Glow Trap and Paint Party
Flava Haus is hosting a Halloween Glow and Paint Party Saturday from 9 to 11:30 p.m.
The night will include karaoke, and attendees can paint glow-in-the-dark art together while listening to hip-hop and trap music.
Tickets are $35 and include a canvas, art supplies, glow accessories and complimentary snacks and drinks. The event is BYOB, and tickets can be purchased here.
