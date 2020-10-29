You’re reading the To-Do List, The Shorthorn’s weekly list of socially distanced events in and around Arlington.

This week’s spooky list includes a Hallowfest, Creepy Cabaret and Heels-O-Ween.

Hallowfest, Creepy Cabaret and a glow and paint party in this spooky edition of the To-Do List

Six Flags Over Texas has been dubbed the "Thrill Capital of Texas," and offers more than 100 rides, shows and attractions.

Hallowfest at Six Flags Over Texas

Six Flags is hosting the last Hallowfest of the season until Sunday.

The Halloween-themed festival will feature Halloween zones throughout the park and certain rides will be haunted themed.

Because of COVID-19, no indoor mazes, haunted houses or indoor shows will be held. All guests, staff and “scareactors” are required to wear face masks.

Tickets range from $30 for a day pass to $70 for a season pass and can be bought online here.

Actress Persis Ann Forster sings the final notes of a song in a rehearsal for Hello, Dolly! 

Creepy Cabaret

Theatre Arlington is hosting a night of Halloween-themed singing and performing Saturday and Sunday. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. for drinks and concessions, and the show begins at 8 p.m.

The event will feature performances by guest artists, a Halloween costume contest and trivia.

Tickets are $15 at the door or $17 online here.

Visual communication major Miguel DeClue rolls dice during a game of Farkel March 9, 2017, in the Fine Arts Building.

Creepin It Real Halloween Game Night

The Black Student Association is hosting a Halloween-themed game night Friday from 7 to 9 p.m.

The event is free and will take place in the Commons Nueces room. Dress attire is Halloween costumes.

Co-president Michelle Carone demonstrates bachata steps for students at Mavs en Movimiento on Jan. 31, 2019, in the Maverick Activities Center.

Heels-O-Ween

Flow Fitness is hosting a Halloween-themed heels class Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. in Grand Prairie.

Participants will learn a dance routine, and although heels are suggested they are not required. Costumes are also encouraged.

The class is $20 presale or $25 at the door. Tickets can be purchased online here.

MC Joey Sykes sprays Paint Party attendees with neon glowing paint Jan. 20, 2018, in the Palo Duro Lounge.

Halloween Glow Trap and Paint Party

Flava Haus is hosting a Halloween Glow and Paint Party Saturday from 9 to 11:30 p.m.

The night will include karaoke, and attendees can paint glow-in-the-dark art together while listening to hip-hop and trap music.

Tickets are $35 and include a canvas, art supplies, glow accessories and complimentary snacks and drinks. The event is BYOB, and tickets can be purchased here.

