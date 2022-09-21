Gourds galore: Autumn at the Arboretum welcomes visitors

When the first September breeze swept across White Rock Lake in Dallas, 12 semitrucks began hauling over 100,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash to the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden for a six-week fall festival.
For the 17th year, the arboretum will host its festival — Autumn at the Arboretum: A Fall Fairy Tale — daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Sept. 17 through Halloween on a large portion of the garden. It crests the shores of White Rock Lake, a 1,015-acre city lake located 5 miles northeast of downtown Dallas.
The 66 acres of vibrant marigolds, chrysanthemums, pentas and other flowers are accented by deep runs of orange pumpkins lining walkways. The twisting paths lead to the “Pumpkin Village,” where a cornucopia of green, yellow, pink and orange gourds hug cozy cottage walls and spill over into plump patches.
The village features a Cinderella-themed carriage and displays based on Jack and the Beanstalk and The Three Little Pigs.
But perhaps the largest attraction is the two-story pumpkin pierced with a giant sword – a pumpkin’s play on The Sword in the Stone.
“Following a hot Texas summer, the changing of the seasons is such a welcome and beautiful spectacle, and there’s no better place to enjoy it than the Arboretum,” said Andrea Russell, vice president of Reliant, a long-time partner of the arboretum, in a press release.
The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden opened to the public in 1984 with the vision to preserve both history and nature. It offers various activities to experience natural areas and wildlife in an urban setting and hosts many themed events each year.
While the arboretum’s fall festival is home to warm colors, fresh flowers and autumn air, it also offers live music, mazes, art exhibits, guided tours and more.
Guests can visit A Tasteful Place, a 3.5-acre food garden, to sample fresh produce. On Mondays, the arboretum offers free cooking demonstrations with Dallas College Cooks, floral and horticulture demonstrations.
Children can enjoy petting zoos, story time and musical shows through the Mommy and Me Mondays and Tiny Tot Tuesdays events.
Parents of science lovers can explore the 8-acre Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden and participate in hands-on activities like fairy-tale-themed science and plant lab demonstrations. The adventure garden will also showcase the #IfThenSheCan exhibit, the largest collection of 3D-printed women statues, from Sept. 10 to Dec. 31.
Those without children can still find plenty to enjoy, from historical tours to weekend beer and wine tastings, with flavors including Oktoberfest variety beer and fall sangrias. They can also follow arboretum volunteers and hike through the Lakeside Exhibit Area to discover unique and varied pumpkins.
Other events include live piano music from noon to 2 p.m. every weekend at Jeanne’s Pavilion, a hay bale maze and a pumpkin patch with pumpkins for purchase.
Admission ranges from $12 for children 2 to 12 years old, $16 for seniors 65 years or older, $20 for adults and is free for children under 2. Parking is $11, purchased online.
@Perriello369
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.