Gift guide for gamers this holiday season

The holidays are just around the corner as you wonder what gift to get for the gamer in your life or for yourself.
With your wallet in tow, here are five games that would make the casual button-masher or the hardcore gamer happy and entertained.
Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet
The Pokémon series returns with a new adventure in the Paldea region. Players can now choose three different storylines to pursue over the course of the game. The storylines include the traditional gym route, a hunt for rare herbs and confronting Team Star — the region’s villainous group.
Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet were released Nov. 18 and are available on the Nintendo Switch.
Just Dance 2023 Edition
In the newest edition, players can now dance with whoever and whenever they want with the new online multiplayer function. Some included tracks are “Dynamite” by BTS, "Physical" by Dua Lipa and "We Don't Talk About Bruno" by the Encanto cast.
Just Dance 2023 was released Nov. 22 and is available on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X and S and PlayStation 5.
Splatoon 3
The third installment of the third-person shooter allows players to enter four-on-four battles to cover the most ground in their respective ink colors. In addition to turf war, players can pick out various weaponry and special moves to make their marks.
Splatoon 3 was released Sept. 9 and is available on the Nintendo Switch.
God of War Ragnarök
In the sequel to 2018’s God of War, Kratos and Atreus journey to each of the Nine Realms in search of answers to the real prophecy on Ragnarök. Players are able to purchase different editions, such as the standard version and the digital deluxe version that comes with an art book, various in-game materials and the official digital soundtrack.
God of War Ragnarök was released Nov. 9 and is available for the PlayStation 4 and 5.
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion
The remaster of 2007-2008’s Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII follows Zack Fair and his investigations into the mass disappearance of SOLDIER operatives, an elite military unit. The game is a prequel to Final Fantasy VII, and players can experience HD graphics and a retelling of an old story.
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion releases Dec. 13 and will be available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One or Series X and S, and PlayStation 4 and 5. Players can pre-order the game here.
