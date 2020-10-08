Getting Signed explores the exploitative nature of record label contracts

The idea for David Arditi’s latest book started when he was a drummer in the early 2000s for his college band.
Arditi and his band, Ethnic Detour, were performing a gig at the Sheraton Four Points in Blacksburg, Virginia — home of Arditi’s alma mater, Virginia Tech — when the band they were supposed to be co-headlining with arrived. The out-of-town band had no interest in speaking with Ethnic Detour and demanded that they should headline the show alone because they were in discussions with multiple labels for a record contract.
Although Arditi said the other band was unremarkable, he thinks they may have signed a record contract some time after that show. He said they likely recorded an album, but because of the exploitative nature of record contracts, they probably never got their label to promote and market their project or sold enough units to recuperate the money that was advanced to them.
Record contracts are exploitative, he said, and only rarely do musicians end up with big-time success and money. But the desire to sign these contracts still remains strong among musicians today.
So Arditi, now an associate professor of sociology and anthropology at UTA, decided to explore the ideology behind landing a contract with a major music label and address why the idea of attaining a contract is so romanticized and how that contract affects both the artist and the label.
He also wanted to explore how modern streaming platforms like SoundCloud have changed the landscape, if at all.
After several years of research, that exploration has resulted in Getting Signed: Record Contracts, Musicians, and Power in Society, which was published Sept. 29.
The book chronicles how even nonmusicians associate contracts with potential stardom and legitimacy, how culture and competition promote the ideology of getting signed and the music industry uses this desire of getting signed to its advantage to exploit labor and own copyrights.
“Anybody that works in the industry for a while knows that record contracts are highly exploitative,” he said. “If that’s the case, then why is it so seductive for people to want to sign record contracts? And that was really the phenomenon I ended up looking at."
Arditi goes further in his book, utilizing perspectives that connect through Marxist and cultural sociology to explore how the goal of getting signed exists and persists in the industry.
“To live the ideology of getting signed is to live the broader ideology of capitalism,” Arditi writes in his book.
When looking into how technology affects the modern music industry, Arditi notes that streaming and sites like SoundCloud have largely only changed the way that labels find artists rather than granting artists more freedom or better contracts.
Jamar Jones, music industry studies director and music assistant professor, works as a composer, producer and pianist and has worked with artists like Jill Scott, Fantasia, Jamie Foxx, Kanye West, Boyz II Men and more. He said throughout his time in the industry he’s seen young artists get exploited by contracts because they didn’t have proper representation.
Jones, who has been playing the piano since he was five, said he’s learned a lot since getting his first major contract at 18. He’s now been able to negotiate contracts with shorter committal terms and partial ownership of the master recording, or the original recording of a song or album, because of his experience and the way that the industry has changed.
“There was a day when that wouldn’t have been possible at all,“ he said. “Record companies are in the business to exploit masters, so they own the master recording through and through, and you have no claim to it whatsoever. Or nowadays you can have some type of deal where ownership will go back to you after a said period.”
Dan Cavanagh, interim associate dean of academic affairs for the College of Liberal Arts and also a composer and pianist, said he’s a part of a jazz record label that’s more artist-friendly.
“It’s a newer model where the artist shares some of the manufacturing costs with the label,“ he said. “It hasn’t necessarily been detrimental, but there’s a cost-associated part of it.”
Arditi’s book explores some alternatives to present music label contracts, like musicians getting payment as salaried employees.
The book, which is 259 pages long, relates to some larger artists’ dilemmas like Kanye West ranting on Twitter because he wants to own the masters of his album, Arditi said.
Arditi said the book is available as a digital copy and a paperback, although COVID-19 has slowed the process of shipping the book.
