Get in the mood for Valentine’s Day with these romantic comedies

Romantic comedies, or rom-coms, are normally filled with cheesy tropes and familiar plots, but that's what makes them so amazing. Whenever you need a break or to laugh a little as Valentine’s Day approaches, try watching some of these movies.
Here’s a list of some of my favorite rom-coms you may not have seen before that lift my mood when I’m down.
Life As We Know It
Imagine waking up one morning from single life and finding out you’re the guardian of a baby with someone you dislike.
Holly Berenson and Eric Messer, played by Katherine Heigl and Josh Duhamel, found themselves in this predicament as their married best friends left their baby, Sophie, in their care.
You can watch this movie a million times over, and you still won’t get sick of it. At least, I haven’t. Though there are serious elements to the movie, there are moments that can’t help but make you smile.
You can stream the 2010 movie on Netflix.
Set It Up
One of my favorite Netflix originals is Set It Up because it checks off all the boxes of a modern friends-to-lovers movie. From banter and chemistry to heartbreak and comedy, this movie seems to have it all.
The movie stars Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell as Harper and Charlie, who work as executive assistants in the same building. They attempt to set up their bosses to have more free time in their personal lives.
The 2018 movie also has supporting roles played by Lucy Liu and Pete Davidson.
Leap Year
Amy Adams and Matthew Goode star in this 2010 rom-com, streaming on HBO Max.
Anna Brady, played by Adams, travels to Dublin to propose to her boyfriend as a leap day tradition. To get to Dublin, she takes help from Goode, played by Declan Callhan on a journey that continues to take many turns.
This comedy will have you laughing about Brady and Callhan’s journey to Dublin and will bring you out of any bad mood you're in.
Though the movie is slightly cringe, I still watch it to take my mind off my responsibilities.
Think Like A Man
This movie follows four girls trying to date four men while using Steve Harvey’s relationship advice, but their boyfriends find out and turn the tables.
This movie delivers comedy with romantic scenes with stars Kevin Hart, Michael Ealy, Gabrielle Union, Taraji P. Henson and more.
The 2012 movie, streaming on Netflix, holds many funny moments that can break you from any bad slump.
Just Go With It
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler star in the 2011 movie Just Go With It.
Plastic surgeon Danny, played by Sandler, asks his loyal assistant Katherine, played by Aniston, to pretend to be his almost ex-wife to lie to his young girlfriend.
This movie brings tons of laughs and makes you think about the importance of family as Katherine’s children, played by Bailee Madison and Griffin Gluck, add depth to the lighthearted movie.
The humorous movie is streaming on Netflix.
Home Again
Home Again follows the life of a single mom, played by Reese Witherspoon, in Los Angeles as she disrupts her everyday life when allowing three young guys to move into her home.
This is a movie that I keep coming back to whenever I want to be immersed in a very different life from my own.
Witherspoon shows the audience a vulnerable side to single moms who are branching out into the dating world again.
The 2017 movie is streaming on Netflix.
Two Night Stand
Alec, played by Miles Teller, and Megan, played by Lio Tipton, get stuck in a snowstorm after an awkward one-night stand.
The 2014 movie screams coming-of-age and new experiences, but it constantly makes me laugh. Coming from a person who has snuggled up and watched this movie a couple of times, I highly recommend watching it.
This movie is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu Fandango, Tubi and Pluto TV.
