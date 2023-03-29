From Scratch: Apple pie: a classic American dessert

You’re reading From Scratch, a series deconstructing the food we eat (and drinks we drink) to explore their history, variety and the ways we consume them.
Apple pie is as American as it gets. Although it’s a classic dessert enjoyed worldwide, it has become synonymous with American cuisine. In fact, apple pie has been listed among the top 25 classic American desserts and has been referenced as a symbol of American values and identity.
So many Americans remember their grandmother baking them a pie as a kid during the holidays. Memories like these make the apple pie a symbol of love and joy. Pies were always meant to be a delicious experience, said Caroline Chiaia, general manager at Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop.
The history
Many times, the identities of everyday people with seemingly minor innovations become lost over the course of history.
Such is the case with the person who invented the pie. All that is known is that the Ancient Egyptians are credited for inventing the dish. Originally, it consisted of a honey filling covered in a crusty cake made from oats, wheat, rye or barley, according to the BBC.
The concept of pies would eventually find itself in Rome, where bakers make a pastry of flour, oil, and water. However, this innovation only preserved the meat filling in the pastry and was not intended to be eaten.
Storing meat inside a “pie container” proved to be useful and continued to evolve as time passed.
It wasn’t until centuries later that someone baked the first apple pie. Although America is strongly associated with apple pie, it dates back to 14th-century England, according to the BBC.
In fact, Geoffrey Chaucer, who wrote The Canterbury Tales, printed the first recipe for apple pie, which contained other ingredients like figs, raisins and pears.
When the English crossed over into the new world, they brought their recipes for apple pie. From there, the tradition would inevitably grow.
Chiaia said apple pies are a tradition because recipes are passed down from one generation to another.
A defining moment for apple pie in America came during World War II. When American soldiers were asked why they fought in the war, they would respond, “for mom and apple pie,” according to the BBC.
The variety
Traditionally served as a dessert, an apple pie is more than just a pastry crust filled with sweet fruit. It can also contain cream or custard. Like most things in cooking, the possibilities are endless.
Beyond the filling, apple pies can be made with a variety of crusts, including shortcrust pastry, puff pastry and graham cracker crusts. The filling is typically poured into the crust and then baked until it’s thoroughly cooked and the crust is golden brown.
French colonists in America made their version of apple pie called the Dutch apple pie, substituting the regular crust with a crumbly top layer.
But one of the most important steps when baking an apple pie comes down to the chosen ingredients. Besides determining the flavor of the pie, the right apples will provide it with great texture.
“The goal is a type of apple that will soften in the oven until tender, yet keep its shape and maintain some textural bite, rather than becoming a mushy, mealy mess,” Julie Harans said in an article for Bon Appétit.
The right apples should produce a sweet and tart flavor, Harans said. She encourages pie lovers to mix and match different apples for unique, interesting flavors.
Multiple online publications agree that the best apple to use is Granny Smith, which Harans praises for its tartness and acidity that pair well with the sugar.
“They hold their crispness better than some of your other flavors,” said Tammy Gruver, owner of Cooper Street Bakery, about Granny Smith apples.
Another great choice for apples is Honey Crisp. Breanna Owens, guest services team member at SusieCakes in Fort Worth, said her grandmother used these because of their sweeter flavor. “She always let it sit in the sugar for what’s been like hours before she started baking,” she said.
When baking an apple pie, Owens said to avoid putting too much moisture in the sugar mix, or it will bubble over and ruin the pie crust.
The impact
Here in Texas, the tradition of apple pie rivals that of other popular Texas foods like barbecue, Tex-Mex tacos, chicken fried steak and even brisket.
“It’s kind of a Southern thing,” Gruver said. The lower price of apples compared to other fruits like cherries likely impacted the desert’s popularity here in the South, she said.
“It’s our top-selling pie year-round,” Gruver said.
But today, apple pies are enjoyed all over the world, with different cultures and regions having their own unique variations. Pies are a crucial part of many celebrations and holidays and are a beloved comfort food for many people.
“It’s nostalgic because everybody remembers their grandma’s apple pie,” Chiaia said. “It’s something that evokes fond memories more so than cakes or really any other pastry.”
An extensive number of Hollywood films portraying American families gathered around apple pies alone is also a testament to the dessert’s impact.
To Owens, apple pies evoke warm, fond memories of her grandmother’s house when she was little. “Every time those holidays come around, I always think of them even though they’re not around anymore,” she said.
The allure is in its simplicity. “A pie is never serious,” Chiaia said. “It’s meant to be a treat.”
