From trend to chart-topper: TikTok’s influence on the music industry

History sophomore Sandy Tran first downloaded TikTok in late 2019.
Though Tran had played in an orchestra for seven or eight years at that point, she had never uploaded videos of herself playing an instrument alone to the internet before she joined TikTok, she said.
But that changed when she saw female bassists playing music on TikTok. It inspired her to try posting some TikToks of herself playing bass guitar. From there, she met a community of musicians like her who supported each other on the platform.
TikTok, which was initially released in 2016 in China by the company ByteDance, is used by hundreds of millions of people. It is a video-sharing app that produces content on a large variety of topics, and users are able to create their own videos or share others’ videos.
ByteDance took their other recently purchased app, Muscial.ly, and merged it with TikTok in August 2018.
Now popular songs circulate in the app, and those songs have the potential to become mainstream thanks to TikTok’s huge user base.
In 2020, over 176 different songs surpassed a billion video views according to TikTok. Of those songs, more than 90 appeared on music charts such as the Billboard Hot 100 and the Top 100 charts in the United States.
Though many fast-growing songs are by pre-established artists like Drake or Cardi B, some TikTok users have also discovered artists with smaller followings and spread their music while using the app.
Her first time posting, Tran said she received comments and follows from musicians asking her to check out their content, and in return they watched hers.
TikTok had an influence on Tran’s growth and confidence as a musician, and it also made her more aware of “trendy” songs on the platform.
Working 40 hours a week at her retail job, Tran said a lot of the music that plays while she works are older songs she’s heard used for TikTok trends.
Tran thinks the app has brought a lot of exposure to different types of music. The whole concept of TikTok is to watch short videos, and it opens you up to more opportunities to hear others’ tastes in music, she said.
A couple years ago, accounting junior Megan McDonald first discovered a new indie artist she liked on TikTok.
After listening to short snippets of the artist Britton’s songs on TikTok, McDonald decided to save them on Spotify so that she could look them up whenever she wanted.
It’s a platform that people use to promote stuff, and a lot of artists are trying to get their name out there through TikTok, McDonald said.
She also mentioned how artists with larger audiences like Jennifer Lopez or Jason Derulo have made accounts on TikTok now. These artists are all trying to adapt to new trends, she said.
Advertising sophomore Amaka Marchie said she thinks that a song going viral doesn’t mean that it will transfer to streams on other platforms. She believes that there’s a variety of factors that determine the long-term success of an artist.
Oftentimes, the song will be bigger than the artist, Marchie said.
Marchie believes that artists need to consistently be making music to become a success. She used the example of Jack Harlow and his song “WHATS POPPIN,” which appeared on the Billboard 100.
Jack Harlow has been putting out music since 2015, and when “WHATS POPPIN” got popular on TikTok, his team was smart about how they kept the momentum of the song going, Marchie said.
The key difference, she said, is being consistent outside of TikTok or building a presence on the app that is outside of promoting music.
Marchie said she was hesitant about getting the app at first. She thought that all the good TikToks ended up on Twitter, and she didn’t need to download it to enjoy the content.
She eventually downloaded it to learn the basics when she started interviewing for a college marketing position with Sony Music Entertainment.
To Marchie, the unique element of TikTok is the short but manageable video style that the app is set up in.
Vine videos were only six seconds long, she said, but with TikToks being up to 60 seconds long, people are able to better showcase their creativity and personalities.
Marchie thinks that through TikTok’s challenges, which have a low barrier to entry and easy-to-use effects, anyone can create content. TikTok makes creating more accessible, she said.
“It allows people to bring their authentic selves, their interpretation of the song, and then that’s just how it blossoms into a viral song,” Marchie said.
