From Scratch: The transformation of Texas barbecue

Texas barbecue, known for its variety, smoked brisket and woodfire cooking methods, has had an immense impact on the national barbecue scene. It’s an American cuisine birthed from the contributions of Mexican-Americans, enslaved Africans and European settlers.
Although the way Texas barbecue started looks different than the way it is today, its future is bright, and its evolution reflects the growing diversity of both the Lone Star State and the nation at large.
The history
Texas barbecue first began at big, public barbecue events and looks different from what is enjoyed in restaurants today, said Daniel Vaughn, barbecue editor at Texas Monthly. Those events were usually celebratory in nature, commemorating the Fourth of July, Christmas or a new railroad line coming to town.
When these events were held, trenches were dug into the ground and large portions of animals would be cooked with a mop sauce — a thin vinegar-based sauce, spiced with salt and black and red pepper — over burned-down coals. Much of the cooking was done by enslaved labor in pre-Civil War times, Vaughn said.
Post-Civil War, African American cooks were still usually the ones largely performing the labor and having the skills to pull off such massive cooking, he said.
While many sub-genres of Texas barbecue are available across the state using different meats and cooking styles, people used to use whatever proteins local farmers and ranchers were willing to donate, such as goats, sheep, pigs or cows.
The advent of the barbecue lunch plate, which is well-known today, likely began when African American and Mexican American cotton pickers would order sausage and ribs from German butcher shops in small Central Texas towns, according to the Texas Historical Commission.
These workers were not allowed in restaurants in the early 1900s due to racial segregation. So, they would buy smoked meat on butcher paper and eat it on the spot, starting a new form of eating barbecue that is still followed today.
The variety
The variety of Texas barbecue available in the state often depends upon the region, as each brings its own take to the table.
Vaughn said South Texas barbecue has notable Mexican influence, with much of the cooking surrounding barbacoa, fajitas and cabrito — a young roasted goat. Brisket is often smoked for 12 hours in an underground pit and over a bed of agave leaves, according to Travel Texas and Taste Atlas.
East Texas barbecue, he said, is more pork-focused but still features a lot of beef, with chopped beef often being served. The style is heavily influenced by Southern cooking, with okra, smoked boudin and banana pudding frequently accompanying it as side dishes, according to Travel Texas and Taste Atlas.
Central Texas barbecue is known for the meat market style and is served by the pound on butcher paper and sliced right in front of the customer. While meat is the focus of this region’s barbecue, it’s also served with sides and sauces in the present day, he said.
In Central Texas, brisket is smoked over mesquite, oak and hickory wood, according to Travel Texas.
The Texas Hill Country, a region widely accepted to be located in southwestern central Texas, west of Austin and north of San Antonio, is where people can find those who cook meat directly over coals versus the more commonly used indirect heat smoker, Vaughn said.
In Arlington, Hurtado Barbecue and Smoke’N Ash BBQ are two prominent restaurants that can be found within city limits. While the former serves Central Texas style with a Tex-Mex twist that features brisket, sausage, pork belly burnt ends, smoked elotes and spicy charro beans, the latter serves a barbecue and Ethiopian fusion — a unique combination that makes it the only Ethiopian Texas barbecue restaurant in the world, according to CBS News.
Smoke’N Ash BBQ co-owners Patrick and Fasicka Hicks said they serve traditional brisket, St. Louis ribs, rib tips, smoked chicken and sausage and authentic Ethiopian food.
On one of their Tex-Ethiopian barbecue platters, Smoke’N Ash serves smoked Doro wat, brisket, rib tip tibs, Misir Wat, pork ribs, beefy collard greens and Texas toast with a choice of gluten-free teff injera or rice pilaf.
“When you start to combine something that’s never been combined in the past, you have that hesitation of, ‘Should we do it or not?,’ but the compliments we get from our customers is encouraging us even to be more creative,” Fasicka Hicks said.
Vaughn said he thinks the existence of restaurants like Hurtado Barbecue and Smoke’N Ash reflects a growing trend of barbecue fusion becoming more popular and shows the open mindedness of barbecue consumers in Texas.
“We are more open-minded here about what barbecue can be and what form it can take,” he said.
The impact
Variations of Texas barbecue can be seen across the country, with Central Texas-style barbecue being particularly popular.
Vaughn said Texas barbecue is by far the most influential category of barbecue.
“Every major city in America has a decent barbecue option. New barbecue joints [are] popping up, [and] nearly all of them are replicating Texas-style barbecue,” he said.
Things traditionally thought of as “Texas barbecue,” such as smoked brisket, the infamous plate that can be bought by the pound, and the process of using wood to smoke meat can be found at spots across the country.
In California, Vaughn said, barbecue places have had to seek specific certifications to legally use smokers for their meats, which are similarly used around Texas.
All of the people Vaughn knows who take barbecue seriously and try other styles of it around the country come to the same conclusion — Texas just does barbecue better, he said.
