From Scratch: Oktoberfest is a celebration of German autumn brew, straight to your mug

You’re reading From Scratch, a series deconstructing the food we eat (and drinks we drink) to explore their history, variety and the way we consume them.
As a companion to the changing leaves, cooler temperatures and pumpkin patches, few beers hit the autumn mark like the Oktoberfest.
From its adoption as the signature beer of the largest folk festival in the world to its recent but inevitable metamorphosis, the chronicles of the Oktoberfest are as interesting as the beer is rich.
The History
The tale of the Oktoberfest is really a tale of two different beers tied to what can only be described as the longest-running wedding reception of all time.
Märzen beer, the original Oktoberfest, originates from Bavaria, Germany. The dark and bitter beer was brewed sometime before the 1500s and was ideal for brewing in the early spring, storing through the summer (when it was prohibited to brew beer) and then drinking in the fall.
German beer was and still is brewed according to Reinheitsgebot, a set of regulations limiting the ingredients in the beer. In Bavaria, Reinheitsgebot only allowed water, hops and malt as beer ingredients .
In 1810, a celebration of the royal wedding between the Crown Prince Ludwig I of Bavaria and Princess Therese of Saxony-Hildburghausen occurred in Bavaria’s capital of Munich. The celebration included a huge horse race, and guests were served Marzën beers.
The event was liked so much that they decided to do it again the next year as a celebration of autumn, and thus the Oktoberfest was born.
By the late 1800s, the festival had turned into an increasingly popular event filled with booths, carousels, performers and huge beer tents serving Marzën. The beer became synonymous with the fest, though it was no longer dark and bitter, but more amber and malty.
Then in the 1970s, the definition of what the Oktoberfest beer meant was radically changed. Festbier, a malty but lighter and crisp beer, replaced the more than 150-year Marzën tradition and is now the only beer served at Oktoberfest.
Today, the Oktoberfest event is the world’s largest folk festival, running from mid-September to early October and bringing in about 6 million visitors annually from all around the world. Each year, the event breaks or nearly breaks records for the volume of beer consumed.
The beer’s influence, like the celebration, is not isolated to its German origins. Oktoberfest beer, whether the Marzën or the Festbier, is celebrated and replicated by craft breweries around the world, namely in the U.S.
The Variety
The modern Marzën lager is the more “fall-feels” of the two Oktoberfest beers. Its color ranges from an amber-orange to a copper red, blending in perfectly with fall’s color palette. It has a smooth and creamy texture with a slightly sweet and bready taste, like it could be a dessert at the Thanksgiving table.
Fritz Rahr, co-owner of Rahr and Sons Brewing Company in Fort Worth, said the traditional Marzën is one of his favorite beers — that’s why his brewery has an Oktoberfest in their selection.
“If you’ve ever been overseas to Europe, walk out in the morning, and all the bakeries are making their bread early, and you get that wonderful bakery smell and feel,” he said. “For me, that’s what the Oktoberfest feels and tastes like. It’s a very warming beer. It’s a very comforting beer.”
The Festbier is a relatively new style of beer, especially in the U.S. It’s essentially a lighter, easier-to-drink alternative to the Marzën, better suited for the consumption levels at a two-week-plus festival like Oktoberfest.
Its color is a rich yellow to deep gold, a more “mainstream” beer look. It has a smooth quality and creamy texture just like the Marzën, but it tastes more crisp and toasty, with a softer sweetness. It’s still an autumn beer, but it’s more of a companion to your turkey and stuffing than its own singular experience.
Greg McCarthy, co-founder of Legal Draft Beer Company in Arlington, said that Festbiers are less common in U.S. breweries, but he enjoys their simplicity.
He said that Festbiers like Legal Draft’s Lawktoberfest are perfect for late-September weather in Texas.
“It still tends to be pretty warm,” he said. “The lighter, crisper, more refreshing style of Festbier fits that [weather] just perfectly.”
The Impact
From Munich over 200 years ago to today, Oktoberfest has grown to become another great thing about fall.
The beer’s impact, like the festival, is not isolated to its German origins. German-originated beer styles are found anywhere one can roast grain and soak it in water.
McCarthy said that German brewing has had a great influence on American craft brewing, and Rahr spent time in Germany to study the craft.
Michael Peticolas, owner of the Peticolas Brewing Company in Dallas, said the Oktoberfest and other German beers like the Hefeweizen are what got him into the world of craft beer.
Peticolas said the Oktoberfest is a storied and unique beer as more modern craft brews focus on hops instead of malt.
Oktoberfest beers like Peticolas’ Same Time Next Year, a Marzën, also mark and compliment the age-old feeling of change during the fall.
“It signals a transition of the season,” he said. “A transition [of] what you want to taste, what you want to drink. So much of beer drinking is about the atmosphere and the climate and the environment that you are in. When the seasons change, that’s when the flavor profile is changing with it. That’s the beauty of the Oktoberfest.”
