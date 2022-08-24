From Scratch: Kimchi, king of cuisine in Korea

You’re reading From Scratch, a series deconstructing the food we eat (and drinks we drink) to explore their history, variety and the way we consume them.
Korean cuisine packs plates with protein, carbs and a culinary constant presented at almost every meal — a vegetable dripping in a fiery glaze, balanced by a salty finish and a hint of vinegar.
Like most children growing up in South Korea, kimchi was on doctoral student Jaesik Choi’s plate nearly every day. But for the young Choi, it was too hot to handle.
When mealtime came around, the president of UTA’s Korean Student Association said he would pluck the pungent folds of cabbage one piece at a time and dip them into a glass of water before eating. His technique did the job, at the cost of removing the salt, too.
Now, despite it not being his favorite, Choi still eats kimchi about once a week.
But kimchi’s prevalence in Korean diets harkens back to days of bitter cold and the struggle to survive.
The History
Koreans started making kimchi over 2,000 years ago to survive the winter season when freezes left crop fields barren, causing people to starve, Choi said.
Kimjang, the tradition of fermenting and aging cabbage into sources of nutrition, brought together villages with long eras of deprivation, according to NPR. Originally, kimchi was fermented in underground pots, but today, the process takes place in modern refrigerators.
Some, though, remain loyal to traditional methods. Choi said he remembers his grandmother burying kimchi in their yard when he was a child.
More than 200 variations of kimchi exist, with each ingredient – napa cabbage, radishes, green onions, garlic, ginger and red pepper – having a profound impact on taste, according to Colorado State University Food Science and Human Nutrition Extension. Region, seasonality and cultural traditions also influence different types of kimchi.
As Korean music and film spread worldwide, its culture and cuisine made its way to America, with kimchi leading the way.
When the South Korean government supported its citizens in opening Korean restaurants around the world, it gave special attention to kimchi, its most ubiquitous food, according to NPR.
“The government gave financial support to Korean restaurants in the U.S.,” San Francisco chef Hyunjoo Albrecht told NPR in August 2016.
The Variety
The first step in making kimchi starts with soaking napa cabbage in a saltwater solution either overnight or for a couple of days, said Alejandra Romero, manager at Namoo Korean Bowl in Arlington.
Next, a paste is made with flour, water, Korean chili flakes and other ingredients like green onions, garlic and Korean pears, Romero said.
Finally, the cabbage is coated with the mixture and placed into airtight jars where it ferments at least overnight but preferably for a few weeks, she said.
Kimchi can be preserved in refrigerators almost indefinitely, said Maangchi, YouTube’s Korean cooking star, in one of her videos. It continues to ferment and only gets more and more sour.
Although napa cabbage is the most traditional option, kimchi can also be made from radishes, cucumbers and other vegetables, Romero said.
The vegetable is usually served with meat or rice as part of banchan — a collection of traditional vegetable side dishes, she said. But it can also act as the main course when used in kimchi-jjigae, a Korean stew, or as dumpling fillings.
Romero said kimchi tends to lose some of its crunch when cooked, but the method brings out the spiciness.
Most commercial kimchi in the U.S. is made by American manufacturers, Choi said, but families in Korea use their own kimchi recipes that might be different or more precise. One year might call for 150 grams of salt and the next 100 and another 125, adjusting to taste.
Restaurants typically stick to standard recipes, Choi said, whereas Korean families may tweak the recipe each time, adding to the variety.
One thing that is for certain: kimchi is here to stay.
The Impact
Besides rice, kimchi is considered a staple food in Korea. It is always present on dinner tables, and every day, an average Korean is estimated to consume 27.6 grams of kimchi, according to an article in the Journal of Ethnic Foods, a peer-reviewed publication about people’s food consumption.
An average-size extended Korean family would prepare around 50 heads of kimchi during kimjang to be consumed throughout the winter. Since a kitchen is often not spacious enough to accommodate all the participants, kimjang is mostly done in living rooms, gardens, backyards and even rooftops, according to the article.
Many Korean and Korean American homes have specific kimchi refrigerators to store and mask the fermented vegetable odor, Romero said.
The Korean stock market even tracks price changes in napa cabbage, chili, carrots, radishes and other ingredients through the “Kimchi Index.”
Today, hundreds of varieties of kimchi exist, and Koreans consume about 1.5 million tons of it every year, according to NPR.
Love it or hate it, kimchi remains a Korean icon.
“I don’t like kimchi a lot, but without kimchi, I feel like my meal might feel bald,” Choi said.
