From Scratch: Exploring popcorn's husky history as an all-American snack

It always starts with one. A single "pop!" cracking from the pot or microwave. A moment later, a few more kernels follow suit, and the batch erupts into a fresh crop of America’s staple snack.

Popcorn — it’s the reason peoples’ mouths water when they enter a movie theater and are dry when they walk out. It’s the airy, light crunch and oily, corny smell that curtains carnivals, summer nights, sports games and the Fourth of July.

The history

But before it’s ever buttered, branded or caramelized, the popcorn process is simple, a kernel of corn coupled with heat. The snack has a husky history dating thousands of years to when the Indigenous people of Mexico would make popcorn-like food using maize.

Mostly for entertainment, tribes would crouch around an open flame, burn the kernels in a basket until they popped, then used the pieces as decoration. European pioneers later picked up the practice. They’d pop corn into sizes much smaller and harder than what’s seen today and often eat it as a breakfast cereal.

“It was like the little hard stuff that you get at the bottom of the bag,” said Charles Cretors, retired CEO of C. Cretors & Company, the company credited with inventing the popcorn machine.

Chicago 1890s — Cretors’ great-grandfather started looking for new, tastier ways of popping corn, cooking the kernels in a butter-and-lard mix. The product, advertising “every kernel seasoned alike,” met popularity when he took it along with his new popcorn machine to the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition.

It was fresh, cheap and simple to make, Cretors said. Cretors popcorn wagons spread across the country and were well-established by the Great Depression, when movie theaters started becoming common.

The theaters, which made little revenue from ticket sales, started relying on popcorn as a cheap concession. Now, the snack is often boiled in coconut or canola oil, but it has stayed a staple product for cinemas.

The variety

Not all corn pops the same. The kernels that vendors sell by the scoop are different from the ones restaurants serve on the cob. Selective corn breeding in the mid-1900s led to two modern popcorn hybrids: butterfly, the airy, delicate popcorn in microwave bags and cinemas, and mushroom popcorn, its round, denser counterpart.

“Every popcorn today that popped is a hybrid — it's got one mother and a different father,” Cretors said.

While butterfly popcorn’s distinct, mid-explosion shape meets the needs of vendors selling it fresh from the pot, it can quickly become chewy and stale. Gourmet popcorn makers tend to use mushroom popcorn for its easy-to-coat shape and texture.

The gourmet-popcorn concept traces its roots to the same World’s Columbian Exposition in 1893 as Cretors, where brothers Frederick and Louis Rueckheim debuted a new recipe for their caramelized popcorn-peanut street snack. Shortly after, they named their product Cracker Jack.

Cracker Jack’s air-popped take on popcorn evolved alongside Cretors, eventually using the company’s air poppers, Cretors said. Today, it’s joined by new takes on popcorn that color snack aisles with a spectrum of flavors and shapes.

The impact

Owner of Jordan E’s Popcorn & Candy Co., Jordan Molina opened her Waxahachie gourmet popcorn and candy shop in 2019 as a storefront for quick and easy gift arrangements, she said. The shop sells over 50 flavors of popcorn, ranging from strawberry cheesecake to dill pickle.

In the store’s kitchen, the air-popping kettles are often at work, Molina said. The shop uses mushroom popcorn, as it absorbs more flavor and gives “less kernels and more of the actual popcorn.”

Christmastime is the store’s busiest quarter of the year, when gift-giving and holiday parties crowd people’s calendars, she said. But every Fourth of July, the shop sees an uptick in business, selling buckets of red, white and blue colored popcorn.

Whether it’s eaten by the handful or bought in a bag, popcorn is a “real easy snack,” Cretors said. Matched only by peanuts and potato chips, it’s the pinnacle of entertainment eating.

