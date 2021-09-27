From Scratch: Dim sum provides a wide variety of bite-sized dishes

Originating in China, dim sum is a Cantonese tradition that features small plates of food, similar to tapas in Spanish cuisine.
Mechanical engineering senior Timmy Nguyen said going for dim sum is a good way to celebrate special occasions because of the wide variety of options offered.
“It’s great because it lets everybody have their own choice for what they’d like to eat,” Nguyen said.
At a steakhouse or a fried chicken place, people are limited with what they can choose, but with dim sum there is a large variety, he said.
What started as a tradition of morning tea, food and conversation spread throughout the world, and became eating various small dishes.
The History
The word dim sum means “touch the heart.” Dim sum refers to small bite sized dishes served on bamboo steamers or small plates. These dishes are typically served during the late morning or lunch.
Dim sum dates back to the early days of the Silk Road. When traders and travelers needed a place to rest, they would end up in tea houses where they regained their energy with a cup of tea. These houses served them small bites of food made in large batches and cooked throughout the day for anyone passing through.
This practice spread throughout China’s Guangdong region and gained popularity in regions such as Hong Kong.
Dim sum is interchangeable with yum cha, which means “drink tea” in Cantonese.
These days, dim sum can include dishes and traditions adopted from other parts of China.
The Variety
Depending on the restaurant, people will order off a menu or point at the dish they want on the trolley cart packed with bamboo steamers.
Dim sum includes an assortment of seafood, meat and vegetable dishes prepared in three different ways: steamed, fried or baked. They can be savory or sweet and because they’re small dishes, it allows people to try as many as they want and find their favorites.
One dish is siu mai, an open-topped steamed cup-shaped dumpling made of thin spring roll wrapper filled with pork, shrimp or both.
Har gow is another steamed dish. It’s a crescent-shaped dumpling made of stretchy, translucent wrapper filled with pork or shrimp.
Nguyen said his favorite are the shrimp dumplings because it’s classic and savory.
Phoenix claws, also known as fung zao or chicken feet, is another option. The feet are served intact, deep fried, boiled, marinated with black bean sauce and then steamed.
Bushi Bushi is a restaurant in Addison, Texas, which serves made-to-order dumplings, finger foods and small items. Bushi Bushi manager Jerry Wang said he first had dim sum 20 years ago when he came to the U.S.
“Every time you go, you can try something new,” graphic design sophomore Pauline Pham said.
The Impact
Pham said she used to go every week with her parents when she was little. It’s a nice bonding experience for families to choose from so many dim sum options.
It’s meant to be eaten in a large group, Nguyen said.
Dim sum restaurants offer an authentic experience allowing people to share with their family and friends.
Dim sum is served in small portions so people should not worry about the serving size when trying it out for the first time, Pham said.
It’s becoming popular because of the variety and communal nature, Nguyen said. American culture is starting to adopt different cultural aspects and learn about cultures, he said.
“China has a lot of variety when it comes to different types of foods,” he said. “A good reason why people should try dim sum is because of the cultural aspect.”
