From Scratch: Chocolate caries love, memories and happiness

You’re reading From Scratch, a series deconstructing the food we eat (and drinks we drink) to explore their history, variety and the ways we consume them.
When chocolatier Sue Williams first bites into an orangette, she remembers exploring the streets of Brugge, Belgium, in 2008.
It was Christmastime, and it was snowing. The town was picturesque, as if she was stuck in a snow globe. While sightseeing, Williams wandered into a quaint chocolate shop, where she tasted an orangette for the first time.
The brightness of the orange and the fruit balanced with smooth, decadent dark chocolate was a combination she had not experienced before, Williams said. The entire shop became a feast before her eyes, and she asked the chocolatiers about all the exotic flavors she had never seen.
“That day, standing in that shop, I thought, ‘I would love to do this,’” she said. “It’s like the happiest place on earth inside this chocolate shop, and I would love to have a place like that where people can come and feel this joy.”
Chocolate is like life. It can be sweet and smooth or brittle and rocky. It is embedded into cultures across the world and has journeyed with humanity from the jungles of Central and South America to the shelves of candy shops on Valentine’s Day, where it strives to capture love and happiness in every bite.
The history
Chocolate traces back over 3,000 years ago to the ancient Olmecs in Central America, who observed rats eating the cocoa bean, the fruit of the Cacao tree. The Olmecs began cultivating the tree and harvesting the beans, which they would crush and mix with water, spices, chilies and herbs to make a drink, according to INAFORESTA, an international nonprofit dedicated to cocoa cultivation analysis and history.
The Maya and Aztecs also developed ways of harvesting cocoa over time. The Maya considered the Cacao tree sacred, burying dignitaries with bowls of chocolate which they hailed as “food of the gods,” according to Britannica.
For these civilizations, cocoa was a symbol of abundance. It was used in religious rituals, as currency, as a measuring unit and was a preferred method of levying taxes for some Meso-American cultures, according to INAFORESTA. Cocoa production advanced as people migrated, but the drink remained a privilege of the upper class and soldiers during battle.
It wasn’t until Hernan Cortez drank chocolate with Aztec Emperor Montezuma in the 1500s that cocoa began its worldwide exportation. Over the next 200 years, the exotic elixir made its way across Europe’s upper class. Ingredients like cane sugar, vanilla and cinnamon were added, and chocolate shops began popping up.
By the 1700s, chocolate makers were honing their craft in France and Italy, and North America realized cocoa’s virtues.
With the discovery of cocoa powder by the Dutch and the onset of the Industrial Revolution, chocolate transcended from a rare delicacy reserved for royalty to an affordable treat for the masses. When solid chocolates were produced, fruits and nuts were added and thousands of varieties blossomed into the desserts known today — each tracing back to different cultural flavors.
The variety
There are three main varieties of chocolate — dark, milk and white, said Kate Weiser, owner of Kate Weiser Chocolate in Dallas. There are different percentages of cacao bean within each category, which determines how bitter or sweet the chocolate is. If a bar contains 54% cacao, that means the rest is made up of sugar, vanilla, milk powder or other ingredients.
Most chocolates contain a blend of beans from all over the world, Williams said. Chocolate makers crush the cocoa beans into a powder called cocoa mass. They then add cocoa butter and sugar, turning it into a base called couverture.
Chocolatiers buy the couverture and melt it to break down the bonds, then stir it while it cools until the bonds reform to their liking. This produces a cohesive mixture at the molecular level that gives chocolate its shine and silky consistency, Williams said.
“That’s what gives it that snap when you break it, and that’s what gives it that unctuous mouthfeel,” she said. “When you eat good chocolate, it kind of coats your mouth sort of the way an avocado does.”
The tempered chocolate can then be used in various ways, from making truffles to chocolate bark. As a doctor in hospital medicine, Williams wanted to offer healthier options for candy lovers at her Grapevine shop, Dr. Sue’s Chocolate. So, she decided to only make all-natural dark chocolate, which tends to have less sugar and more antioxidants compared to white or milk chocolate, she said.
“I thought, ‘Well, I can offer people something that in moderation can be a delicious treat for them, but it’s not as bad a choice as they could make,’’ she said.
One of her shop’s most prominent items is chocolate bark, which are sheets of chocolate embedded with fruits, nuts, peppermint and more. They also offer dark chocolate with blueberries, dark chocolate with ginger and fig or dark chocolate with almonds. Each makes for a different flavor profile and provides a way to accentuate the chocolate’s taste without unhealthy additions, Williams said.
To help capture milk chocolate’s creamy texture, Williams began combining olive oil with dark chocolate. This gave birth to a dark chocolate infused with rosemary-olive oil topped with a sprinkle of sea salt that adds a savory component, she said.
Weiser’s shop specializes in vibrantly colored bonbons. They start by making a thin chocolate shell then fill it with ganache, a soft chocolate made with butter and cream, before decorating it with colored-cocoa butter, she said. Bonbons can be made in flavors spanning from dark chocolate-covered salted caramel and white chocolate-toasted coconut to milk chocolate-peanut brittle and dark chocolate-mango habanero.
Chocolate is a medium for creativity, Weiser said. Each sweet is hand painted, and there is a balance between familiar flavors and more adventurous ones.
The craft is as much of an art as it is a science. Even tempering the chocolate itself takes precise chemistry, but it is also an art form. “You almost have to feel the chocolate,” she said.
Its taste and smell can transport the mind to the past, Weiser said. Many people are introduced to chocolate as children, so eating it as adults can remind them of when life was simpler and comforting.
“I think it’s very emotional. I think it’s very nostalgic. I think that’s why we have such a connection to it,” she said.
The impact
For Cindy Pedraza, co-owner of CocoAndré Chocolatier in Dallas, chocolate will always be tied with family.
Her mother worked as a chocolatier for 25 years but always dreamed of owning her own shop. When the 2009 recession forced both Pedraza and her mother out of work, they decided to make that dream come true. Out of a need, they created their own job.
Pedraza said she has wanted her mother to have her own shop since she was a kid. “That’s my dream. I want people to know her legacy.”
Hispanics have been known for drinking chocolate throughout history, but not for being chocolatiers. Opening Cocoandré helped carve a pathway for other Hispanic people, and over the past decade, Hispanic chocolate shops have been gaining recognition, she said.
The shop became known for its Louis Vuitton-inspired chocolate high heels, which are made from molds using dark, white or milk chocolate, Pedraza said. Each is unique and can be filled with an assortment of truffles. The sweet heels caught the eye of the Dallas Museum of Art and were featured in the gift shop at a Jean Paul Gaultier exhibit.
Pedraza said they wanted to highlight the quality products coming out of Mexico and were eventually able to work with Mexican cacao growers, which helped break down stereotypes about Mexican cocoa bean farms being unsafe and plagued with infestation.
Their passion for making chocolate brought them to the White House, where Pedraza’s mother spoke about entrepreneurship and shared her story at a panel for Latina women with doctorate degrees, Pedraza said.
“That was one of the greatest memories of walking down the halls of the White House and having my mom speak in front of all these women and sharing her dream with them and them resonating with it,” she said.
While it was special to see her family come from an immigrant background and make it to the White House, Pedraza said that it’s the community that keeps them going. Chocolate is a unifier. It brings people together and gives them comfort. A cup of hot chocolate can immediately lift spirits and make people feel happy and appreciated. It’s like a little hug.
Chocolate is about making memories, Weiser said. It’s about giving gifts and bringing people closer.
“It’s all about people at the end of the day, so if we can help people fall in love a little bit more, then my job is done,” she said.
