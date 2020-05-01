From ‘Masked Singer’ to ‘Mythbusters,’ shows to watch while social distancing

The longer COVID-19 stays active, the longer most people will have to stay home, away from family and friends. Once you’ve had all the social distancing you can handle, a good way to feel like part of society again is to watch it from afar.

Here’s some recommendations for shows you can watch with whoever you’re cooped up with (as long as you can still stand to be in the same room).

The Masked Singer

If you like a side of mystery with your music, “The Masked Singer” is a singing competition show where celebrities perform without showing their faces. Dressed in wild costumes, a contestant is voted off each week and must un-mask before the crowd.

Older viewers will have the edge in guessing celebrities most of the time, but there are some contestants that younger audiences will quickly catch on to.

Half the fun is in the challenge of guessing and of course seeing what absurd costume each celebrity picks.

“The Masked Singer” can be watched on Fox or Hulu with Live TV.

Nailed It!

For the culinarily inclined, “Nailed It!” is a ridiculous cooking competition where ametuer chefs compete to re-create gorgeous baked goods for a cash prize.

Each episode is, in a word, over-the-top, and it gives a new take on the usually strictly-professional world of Food Network.

If you’ve already had your fill of more serious cooking shows such as “Chopped,” “Nailed It!” is close enough that you’ll probably enjoy it but won’t let you forget you’re watching a different show.

“Nailed It!” is a Netflix Original.

Mythbusters

For those who like to use their brains while being entertained, “Mythbusters” is a classic family show that all ages can enjoy.

With 16 seasons under its belt, “Mythbusters” is a series that could very well last you ‘til the end of quarantine — or at the very least until you’re sick of the show.

Adults can follow along with the science and blueprints and general nerdy antics, while kids can sit back and enjoy the various explosions, failed tests and chaos that make the show so memorable.

“Mythbusters” is available to watch on Hulu and YouTube TV.

Gravity Falls

In the wake of shows like “SpongeBob Squarepants” or “Adventure Time,” “Gravity Falls” is a cartoon that doesn’t get enough love.

Praised for being a kids show that’s funny without talking down and mature enough that older audiences can enjoy it, “Gravity Falls” is a great option for a show the whole family can watch together.

Following the mystery twins Dipper and Mabel Pines, the series fits into the monster-of-the-week category, but the overarching story that’s eventually woven together promises not to disappoint.

“Gravity Falls” only has two seasons, but the show is complete, so there’ll be no abrupt endings or places where the show was canceled, and it’s a quick but gripping watch.

“Gravity Falls” can be watched on Hulu or Disney+.

Criminal Minds

For an edgier pick, “Criminal Minds” is a fictional show where a team of FBI agents solves crimes, from murder to terrorism.

The psychology behind the show is a big pull for more intellectual viewers, and with the bad guy almost always being locked up in the end, the show is only half nightmare-fuel that families with teens can enjoy.

“Criminal Minds” can be watched on CBS or Netflix.

