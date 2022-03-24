From boiling eggs to cooking broth, Maverick Kitchen teaches healthy ramen preparation

Eating instant ramen can be healthy and doesn’t have to be boring. The Maverick Kitchen hosted its second event this semester Thursday at the Central Library, showcasing how to turn instant ramen into a full meal.
Maverick Kitchen is a cooking workshop that teaches students food and kitchen skills while learning the cultural significance of different dishes. These events are generally held on the last Thursday of every month.
Experiential learning librarian Milaun Murry kicked off the event by showing students how to make food live instead of through video. Students learned how to make chicken katsu and ramen broth and soft boil an egg.
Murry started Maverick Kitchen in 2017 as an opportunity for students to learn how to make basic dishes while addressing food scarcity when on campus and eat healthy at a low cost of $30 for a family portion, she said.
She said she noticed that most students don’t make individual meals, especially in resident halls.
Grace Backus, UTA Libraries experiential learning events coordinator, said demonstrations are chosen based on what students are interested in.
The goal for the most recent event was to teach students how to make soft-boiled eggs and ramen broth for a healthier option, Backus said.
Theater junior Grace Simmons said she learned about the event on social media and wanted to learn how to make traditional ramen.
“I learned how to make a hard-boiled egg, which I’ve always wanted to do when I go out to eat at ramen restaurants,” Simmons said. “I learned how to make the chicken that goes with it too instead of buying it in a bag.”
Nursing freshman Camira Fomunung said after going to the last Maverick Kitchen event, Caribbean eats, she wanted to come to this one, especially since she loves ramen and eats it often.
Fomunung said she learned the history of ramen and what broth is.
Simmons said she’s going to apply what she learned and have some cooking nights with her boyfriend.
Students should customize their ramen because it’s healthier when adding vegetables and making the broth rather than using flavor packets, Backus said. Students can also get more protein by adding eggs or meat in.
Backus said they have vegan eats planned for the next Maverick Kitchen event. Students can learn how to make hummus if they attend.
