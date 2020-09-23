Freshmen share tips for making friends on campus

This semester isn’t what architecture freshman Jigar Pateo imagined when he first decided to attend UTA last fall.
“I always pictured my first year of college always being like the classic college experience that you always see in TV and movies,” Pateo said.
COVID-19 has restricted everything and made it harder for students to meet people in person organically, Pateo said, so he took to sites like MavOrgs and Discord to meet like-minded freshmen.
Pateo isn’t alone in his isolation, though.
As an orientation leader over the summer, nursing sophomore Carolina Tripp said making friends is the new main worry on students’ minds because classes and events aren’t operating like they used to.
“That’s probably been one of the biggest concerns I’ve heard from everyone, not just freshmen,” Tripp said. “Because of the circumstances, it may feel like meeting friends is impossible.”
She said she enjoyed being an orientation leader because she got to offer advice to freshmen who are going through the same things she did just last year. But this past round of orientations has been different from the norm and not just because they were online.
Her biggest tip is to join organizations because many are still hosting socially-distant events or online meetings.
Pateo is now part of a card game Discord for students, and he said that despite the state of the world, they’re more active than ever — just virtually.
On a normal night, there are 10 students in the Discord call, Pateo said, and they play games like Magic: The Gathering, Dragon Ball and, his long-time favorite, Pokémon.
There’s an online version of the game available, Pateo said, but he prefers to set up his physical cards in front of the camera and play that way.
Pateo lives off-campus, and when he attends classes they’re small and quiet. That’s why the students he’s met in the card game Discord have become his main friend group.
Tripp recommends the Pride Peers group for any interested students because it’s a group she’s a part of and can vouch for. The Pride Peers’ focus is on education, advocacy and support of LGBTQ students and issues, she said, but you do have to apply to be selected.
Unlike Pateo, nursing freshman Edith Ramos said she’s a pretty social person. She’s used to getting coffee and going to the park with her friends.
Now that she’s trying to make friends in a new environment, seeing through the mask and trying to pinpoint people she met online over the summer has been an unexpected challenge, she said.
This summer, when she was scrolling through Instagram trying to find fellow freshmen, Ramos stumbled across a page dedicated to them.
“I enjoyed getting to know people who are upcoming freshmen as well, freshmen who’re dealing with same things as we are,” Ramos said.
Although this wasn’t what she imagined when she first decided to attend UTA, she said there are still plenty of opportunities to meet people through the socially-distanced events and online groups, as long as you participate.
“Don’t get down about it,” Ramos said. “It’s exactly what I thought college would be, just, you know, with face masks.”
