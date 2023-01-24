Four takeaways from this year's Oscar nominations

Applause. Gasps. Hollers.
Noises of all kinds erupted in the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater as actress Allison Williams and actor Riz Ahmed read through the nomination list for the 95th Academy Awards on Tuesday.
With over 300 feature films eligible for nominations, this year’s voting period attracted the largest turnout in the history of the Oscars, according to a letter from the Academy CEO, Bill Kramer, to its voters in January.
While the Academy picked the expected out of Avatar: The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick for Best Picture, inspired choices like Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front and Triangle of Sadness received loud cheers from many in attendance.
Let’s look at four takeaways from the nomination list before the 95th Academy Awards takes place March 12.
1. Unconventional frontrunners
The day started well for Everything Everywhere All At Once, as both Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu’s names were called for a Best Supporting Actress nomination.
By the end of the day, the movie received a whopping 11 nominations — four for acting in addition to nominations for directing, screenplay, editing and more — the most out of any film this year. The multiverse-spanning movie about an Asian American immigrant family, which was previously overlooked by the Academy, has ultimately become the frontrunner.
Not far behind with nine nominations each are Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front, which dominated the technical categories despite gaining little attraction at the beginning of the season for being a foreign film and The Banshees of Inisherin, an Irish black comedy about the fallout of a friendship.
2. The Academy is making bolder choices
The nomination list saw many other actors and actresses being nominated for the first time while being the only nominee for their respective film. Paul Mescal received his first Oscar nomination for his role as a father dealing with mental health issues in Aftersun, while Brian Tyree Henry was nominated for Best Supporting Actor as an auto mechanic dealing with trauma in Causeway.
Triangle of Sadness, a movie that follows a celebrity couple on a luxury cruise filled with subtle social commentary, not only received the Palme d’Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival but also made a meaningful impact at the Oscars with three nominations: Best Original Screenplay, Best Director and Best Picture.
3. Female filmmakers still have a long way to go
In a year where multiple movies from female filmmakers received critical acclaim, such as Sarah Polley’s Women Talking, Charlotte Wells’ Aftersun, Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Woman King and Maria Schrader’s She Said, none made it to the top five Best Director nominees.
While Women Talking ultimately landed two nominations — Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture — and Aftersun received a single Best Actor nomination for Paul Mescal’s role, She Said and The Woman King were entirely excluded from the nomination list.
After two straight years of women receiving the Best Director trophies (Chloe Zhao for Nomadland and Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog), the clear omission of women filmmakers couldn’t help but be noticed.
4. Best Actress race is full of chaos
In a year full of talented, acclaimed performances by Black actresses, they were shut out by the Academy. Going into the nomination day, Viola Davis had hit all the precursors for a Best Actress nomination for her role in The Woman King. Yet, her name was not called this morning. Nor was Danielle Deadwyler’s, who was heavily predicted to be nominated for her role of Mamie Till, who pursues justice after the murder of her 14-year-old son Emmett in Till.
Instead, cheers and gasps could be heard during the announcements. Ana de Armas received a nomination for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in the controversial film Blonde. Michelle Williams received her nomination for The Fabelmans despite opinions that she should have run in the supporting race.
Finally, Andrea Riseborough, who began to grow in prominence in the last few weeks for her role in the low-budget drama To Leslie, received a nomination despite the film not being on most award ceremony’s radars. Michelle Yeoh from Everything Everywhere All At Once and Cate Blanchett from Tár rounded out the top five.
The discussion surrounding the #OscarSoWhite hashtag, which started in 2015, seems far from over.
