Four reasons for switching majors: Why students go for the big change

A lot of thought goes into choosing a major when beginning a college journey. Whether it stems from watching inspiring videos on social media, transferring to universities, or discovering a true passion, settling on a field of study can be life-changing.
UTA’s community narrows down the top four reasons why students switch majors.
Discovering their true passion
Some students, like English junior Cheyenne Hennesay, found that when studying their original major, they discover their true passion lies in another field.
Hennesay said she became interested in social work as a kid when she met someone at day care who had been adopted.
“I was probably within the ages of six to eight, and I just thought it was so cool that someone could choose somebody to be part of their family,” she said.
But as her college career continued, she said she realized that what really interested her were stories.
Sociology offered a field that dove into culture, language and individual stories, Hennesay said. She then drew a direct line to English.
“It all comes down to stories, either real or not real interactions, everything,” she said. “And it’s all one story, individual stories and cultures and all that and languages. Everything just intrigues me.”
After arriving at UTA, Hennesay said she felt English had more to offer her, and her choice to switch was solidified.
Better programs for better careers
Often when a student begins their major, they find that their original interest is limited, and they decide to pivot to open doors to more career options.
“Once I started kind of seeing, you know, how much people make whenever you do journalism, it’s more of a side hustle rather than a main job,” English senior Jason Lejazar said.
Lejazar said that studying English with a history minor and pursuing a teaching career will allow him to teach multiple subjects while keeping the journalism option open.
After talking with one of his friends, he decided to transfer to UTA.
“We were both really tired of doing customer service, and one day, we were just talking, and I was like, ‘Man, I should have just done some sort of teaching or something like that,’” Lejazar said. ”And then he and I both switched to UTA.”
Once this change was made, Lejazar said it was fun to see his peer accomplish the same things he hoped to achieve for himself. His friend graduated in the spring and has already started teaching.
Transferring internationally
In some cases, a university’s curriculum does not always align with others, especially for international students.
When sophomore Dima Abboud came to UTA after studying architectural engineering in her home country of Lebanon, she was told her coursework aligned with traditional architecture and did not fit the criteria for architectural engineering at UTA.
Architectural engineering in the U.S. is part of civil engineering, and architecture is more about building aesthetics, she said.
Despite none of her credits transferring over from Lebanon, Abboud said she decided to study UTA’s version of architectural engineering because it will provide more career opportunities and will allow her to see how the American educational system works.
“For [architectural] engineering, I think there’s gonna be more opportunities,” she said.
Influenced by social media
In today’s day and age, the prevalence of social media in student life can influence how people make decisions.
Medical technology sophomore Taija Epperson said that her first choice in majors came from watching videos on the popular social media app TikTok.
“I saw so many people on TikTok having all the cute nursing stuff, and their notes are just so divine,” Epperson said. “But then I also want to help people, somehow, and I’ve always wanted to be in a hospital setting.”
While this was a pretty picture at first, she said it wasn’t long before the illusion was dispelled.
“I was looking at videos to see everything that came with nursing,” Epperson said. “And some people that I saw, they really explained deeply about the advantages and disadvantages of the major, and that’s when I realized that I did not want to do that.”
Epperson said she decided on medical technology, so she could still work in a hospital setting and help patients without one-on-one patient time.
Had she stuck with her first choice, Epperson said she would have spent a lot of time and money and ended up miserable.
“So many people are stuck in their jobs because they have nowhere else to go, and I don’t want to be one of those people,” she said.
