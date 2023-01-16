Football watch party, MLK Day parade and musician meet-and-greet in this week's To-Do List

With the first week of the spring semester starting, there’s plenty of events to look forward to in the Metroplex.
Football
Arlington residents can kick off the week with some football. Though the Cowboys will be on the road for their playoff game against the Buccaneers, they can still head down to AT&T Stadium’s Miller LiteHouse for the Wild Card Watch Party 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Jan. 16.
In addition to the watch party, this free event also features tailgating, a cheerleader performance and appearances from Rowdy, the Cowboys’ mascot. Past Cowboys alumni will be in attendance as well.
The event is free and no registration is required. Parking is free in Lot 10 and kickoff is at 7:15 p.m.
MLK Day
For those looking to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Greater Fort Worth Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Committee will be hosting the 38th Annual MLK Parade and Rally.
The celebration is held in remembrance of King's legacy and seeks to highlight community unity and a commitment to justice. Onsite registration is from 8 to 10 a.m. and the parade officially starts at 11 a.m.
The community-led parade will march from the Fort Worth Convention Center parking garage, featuring participants in cars, floats and on foot. The rally will be held at Sundance Square Plaza after every participant in the parade has had the chance to walk.
Registration is available online through Eventbrite at $20 per person, or $25 onsite.
Music
Singers and songwriters can meet and greet fellow musicians and artists from the Metroplex from 7 to 10 p.m. Jan. 19 at Create Arlington.
The event is free and will be held in Create Arlington’s new encouraging space. Food and beverages are allowed.
Music lovers can also catch Gary Puckett & The Union Gap from 8 to 10 p.m. Jan. 20 at Arlington Music Hall.
The group disbanded in 1974 and Puckett has continued to perform on more than thirty network television shows and prime time specials during his career.
In addition, three of the original members of the 1970s band Ambrosia will play from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at Arlington Music Hall.
Ambrosia's sound has been described as progressive with classical and world influences, yet rooted with the soul of the blues and R&B.
Tickets are still on sale.
