Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs, Golden Chick partner to bring fans iconic state fair corn dogs

Dallas resident Curtis Wilson hands a Fletcher's corny dog to a customer Oct. 1, 2019, at the State Fair of Texas. Fletcher's partnered with Golden Chick to offer their iconic corny dogs via drive-thru.

 The Shorthorn: File photo / Elias Valverde II

You may not be able to get the complete State Fair of Texas experience this year, but the iconic Fletcher’s corny dogs will still be available via Golden Chick drive-thru for a limited time.

On Tuesday, Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs announced that it is partnering with the Richardson-based fast-food chain to carry their original corny dogs through Oct. 25.

“The Golden Chick team has been working diligently alongside us to ensure they are providing the same hand-battered, made-to-order product our fans expect,” Fletcher's said in a Facebook post.

This comes after the State Fair of Texas was canceled in July because of COVID-19 concerns.

The Dallas-based family business’ corn dogs are also available through several pop-up events around the Metroplex and at the Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru events happening in September and October.

The recent partnership makes the original Fletcher's corny dogs available in Golden Chick restaurants across Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma.

@ByDavidSilvaR

features-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments