You may not be able to get the complete State Fair of Texas experience this year, but the iconic Fletcher’s corny dogs will still be available via Golden Chick drive-thru for a limited time.
On Tuesday, Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs announced that it is partnering with the Richardson-based fast-food chain to carry their original corny dogs through Oct. 25.
“The Golden Chick team has been working diligently alongside us to ensure they are providing the same hand-battered, made-to-order product our fans expect,” Fletcher's said in a Facebook post.
This comes after the State Fair of Texas was canceled in July because of COVID-19 concerns.
The Dallas-based family business’ corn dogs are also available through several pop-up events around the Metroplex and at the Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru events happening in September and October.
The recent partnership makes the original Fletcher's corny dogs available in Golden Chick restaurants across Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma.
@ByDavidSilvaR
