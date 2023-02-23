Five takeaways from February’s Nintendo Direct announcements

Following the Nintendo Direct presentation earlier this month, gamers saw many new titles to keep an eye out for following February’s Nintendo Direct presentation.
Here’s a breakdown of the biggest reveals and what to look for this season.
New announcements
A new entry in the Professor Layton series, Professor Layton and the New World of Steam, debuted its teaser as one of the event’s biggest reveals. With only a single zoom-in shot of Layton tipping his trademark cap, fans of the brain-teaser visual novel franchise were elated to see the return of the beloved professor, despite not having an official release date yet.
New World of Steam is the first Layton title in a decade to feature its titular protagonist. The franchise halted after the death of its “Puzzle Master,” Akira Tago, in March 2016. While the limited info indicates that the game’s release is still far on the horizon, a single glimpse of hope is all the puzzle-starved Layton community needs.
Some other titles announced for Nintendo Switch included Samba de Amigo: Party Central, a rhythm game with over 40 songs from popular genres around the world, and Fashion Dreamer, a virtual world where players can become the ultimate fashion influencer.
Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time was also announced. The game is a new chapter in the Fantasy Life saga where players can build their city and travel to and from the past to unravel the island’s mysteries.
Remasters
Over half a decade has passed since Metroid Prime 4 was announced in June 2017, with no development updates that don’t involve delays. However, fans of the series were granted an unexpected reprieve from their wait with a remaster of the first Metroid Prime game.
Released on the Nintendo eShop the same day it was announced, the remaster reminds Metroid fans of why they love the franchise, now in full high definition with dual-stick controls. A physical version was released Feb. 22.
The mystery adventure Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, originally released on the Nintendo DS in 2010, also received a remaster. The sequel to the cult classic roll-em-up Katamari Damacy is also returning as We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie.
The first three Etrian Odyssey games and two Baten Kaitos games also received HD collections for modern platforms: Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection and Baten Kaitos I & II HD.
Upcoming release dates
The teaser trailer for Pikmin 4 was one of the previous Direct’s biggest reveals in September, and now fans of the series know when it’ll be playable: July 21st.
The eagerly-anticipated fourth entry’s positive reception has skyrocketed even further, following an in-depth showcase of its new mechanics, like Ice Pikmin and a doggy helper, Otachi. New exploration mechanics and updates to the progression formula were also confirmed.
Pikmin 4 wasn’t the only game to get a release date. Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp will be released April 21, having been indefinitely delayed last March.
Spike Chunsoft’s latest mystery visual novel, Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE was also confirmed for a June 30 release date, along with Sabotage Studio’s turn-based RPG Sea of Stars on Aug. 29. Reveals for downloadable content (DLC) were included, too, with roguelike platformer Dead Cells soon to receive its Return to Castlevania DLC on March 6.
Expansion passes
Most first-party Nintendo games structure their DLC as an Expansion Pass, adding waves of new content through updates over time. Splatoon 3, however, was one of the few major Nintendo titles to not have any confirmed DLC before its last September release.
But that changed with the Direct’s reveal of two waves of paid DLC for the game, starting with the first wave, Inkopolis, on Feb. 28 and the second wave, Side Order at a later date.
A few other expansion passes were featured as well, such as Wave 2 of Fire Emblem Engage and Wave 3 of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, both available now, and Wave 4 of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe coming this spring.
A large portion of the Direct was focused on the latest update for Nintendo Switch Online, now featuring several iconic Game Boy titles like Kirby’s Dream Land and Metroid II: Return of Samus. Those with the Expansion Pack can also play Game Boy Advance titles like Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga and The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap.
Additional info
In typical Nintendo Direct fashion, they saved the best for last: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Taking place within the critically-acclaimed setting of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the sequel features a new story following the defeat of Calamity Ganon.
Having won Most Anticipated Game at the Game Awards in December, Tears of the Kingdom will likely be this year’s biggest game, much like Breath of the Wild was in 2017. With its release now less than three months away, gamers across the globe can hope that Tears of the Kingdom will live up to its predecessors’ legacy, and will hopefully surpass them to set a new golden standard for the gaming industry.
Along with Tears of the Kingdom, further info was given on other upcoming releases, such as Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon. Hinted at when Bayonetta 3 was released in October, this colorful spin-off received a breakdown of its gameplay and narrative, emphasizing how it blends a vibrant storybook art style with gruesome demonic summons.
The Direct also revealed some new features for Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, which was originally released on the Nintendo Wii in 2011. These include more subgames and an epilogue segment unlocked upon beating the main story. A free demo of the game went live shortly after the Direct, along with a demo for Octopath Traveler II. The full versions of both games will be released Feb. 24.
