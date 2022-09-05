Five-Star Pride: UTA Earns Top Rating on Campus Pride Index

UTA made a breakthrough for LGBTQ+ representation by being ranked five out of five stars for campus LGBTQ+ Pride.
For the first time in UTA history, the university was able to make the Campus Pride Index, a database for LGBTQ+-friendly campuses, Jessica Sanchez, social work adjunct professor and Student Advocacy Services director, said.
UTA was the largest of three Texas universities, alongside Texas Tech University and the University of Texas at Dallas, to receive this ranking, according to data from the national Campus Pride Index.
This achievement wasn’t expected, but after looking back at the growth of LGBTQ+ representation, it felt like the campus was moving in the right direction, Sanchez said.
The first thing Sanchez tackled when she arrived at UTA in 2018 was allowing students to update their chosen name in Canvas, Teams and emails, Sanchez said. This led to further initiatives, which helped earn UTA’s place as a Pride-friendly campus.
“I had told my supervisors, ‘Give me three years, and we will be at the five-star rating,’” she said.
Community and campus partners have also been a large contributor toward the success of Pride representation on campus, LGBTQ+ Program coordinator Joshua Mackrill said.
Some of the partners include the Registrar’s Office to help change names, the Office of Information Technology in providing processes for students’ names to appear in systems and the Admissions Office by helping with events for LGBTQ+ students, Mackrill said.
Sanchez was thrown off guard by the community’s marginalized representation. LGBTQ+ Pride at UTA originally consisted of just one week, but under her leadership, it was changed to the entire month of October.
“My students, they know, and my staff know[s] from day one I say ‘We are here to intentionally take up space,’” she said.
Now the UTA community is more aware of Pride than ever, and there is currently a movement to change the community and culture on campus and to educate others on what Pride is, Sanchez said.
The entire Maverick community benefits from Pride, she said.
Ven, critical language international studies in Korean junior and LGBTQ+ Pride Peer, said they didn’t have the space to be openly queer before coming to UTA.
During orientation, they were able to feel accepted and represented after seeing leaders discuss the LGBTQ+ Program and act out skits involving gay couples. Then following an activity fair, they saw how present the community was on campus after coming from a place where they couldn’t be openly LGBTQ+, Ven said.
“One part of the queer experience is meeting queer people, and seeing different people’s identities and seeing how it connects to yours and figuring out how you identify through community,” they said.
Ven said they believe part of the reason why the program was able to achieve such a high rating is due to its visibility, by engaging with students, tabling weekly and holding monthly events.
Pride is about authenticity, letting people know this is their campus, and they can be who they want to be and creating an opportunity for people to learn who they are and to provide resources for them, Mackrill said.
Whether it is at LGBTQ+ orientation sessions or their Lavender Graduation ceremony, creating representation and inclusive spaces, as well as looking at things intersexually for LGBTQ+ individuals from the moment they arrive to the moment they leave are the priorities, he said.
There’s still so much more work to do to ensure the program is growing and reaching everyone even before they enter college, he said.
The program hopes to stay connected with LGBTQ+ students after they graduate and bring them back, he said.
“What I strive for is that students can be so courageous and brave and walk through our doors and know they are going to be treated with dignity and respect,”
