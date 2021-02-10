Five socially distanced ways to spend Valentine’s Day

Getting a reservation on Valentine’s Day can be frustrating if you’re the type that’s prone to procrastination.
According to OpenTable.com, Valentine’s Day is the most popular day to book reservations for the entire year. With socially distanced tables and closed-off spaces, it may be hard or unsafe to get a reservation at a public venue.
But even amid a pandemic, there are various ways to celebrate V-Day. Whether you plan to spend the 14th with your valentine, palentine or by yourself, here are five alternatives.
Pack a picnic
There is nothing like a good old-fashioned picnic and staying far away from others.
Don’t forget a blanket, utensils and a camera to document the evening.
If the park is too crowded, try a backyard. Or take a drive and find a scenic view to watch the sunset and enjoy your packed goodies from the car.
You can pack fizzy drinks, tiny sandwiches and heart candy. You can even buy an entire cake and try eating your cake in a wine glass like the social media trend. But if you’d rather order chicken nuggets and fries, there is no one stopping you.
As long as you pack some of your favorite things, it’s sure to be a hit.
Get cooking
You don’t have to be the next iron chef to whip up something new in the kitchen.
Kinesiology doctoral student David Buckley and elementary education junior Makayla Buckley said they have always cooked together, even before they were married.
It’s how they spend quality time together, and they often chat about their days while cutting vegetables or taste testing the food they’re preparing.
David said it’s a bonding experience because you can create something and enjoy it together.
The Buckleys’ favorite dish to cook is pasta aglio e olio. It’s a dish that typically uses a handful of ingredients such as pasta, garlic, olive oil, parsley, pepper and lemon.
The couple agreed that it is the perfect Valentine’s Day meal because it won’t put you to sleep after. You’ll be ready to take on the evening instead of wanting to take a nap, David said.
Best of all, it’s a dish you can make and enjoy in the comfort of home.
If you can’t cook together in person, virtual cooking is also an option.
And if all goes wrong, remember that take-out is still an option.
Arts and crafts
If you don’t want to make food, you can always make art.
With so many options to choose from at local craft stores, it can get overwhelming. You can try bracelet-making, clay keychains, knitting, painting or another relaxing activity.
During the summer, international business junior Britney Vo lugged canvases and acrylic paint out to a nearby park and spent a day painting with her friends.
After finding a shady spot under a tree, they enjoyed the weather, worked on their canvases and spent time together. The activity was inexpensive, close by and far from large crowds, Vo said.
“We were just being safe,” Vo said. “I think that’s the main thing that was kind of most comforting.”
It’s a fun way to express your creative side, Vo said, and anyone can do it regardless of their artistic ability.
If you’re not sure what to paint, you can watch a tutorial from Bob Ross or another artist.
Book exchanges
For people who enjoy reading and browsing local bookstores, a book can be a thoughtful gift.
Romance novels, poetry, comics and even picture books are some of the endless options.
You can try personalizing the books with illustrations wherever there’s white space and plastic tabs to mark important parts. Annotate in the margins and highlight favorite quotes.
Next time you’re out, consider a trip to your local bookstore to pick something up for someone else. It’s a gift and experience many book hoarders would be delighted to have.
Visit a botanical garden
Thankfully, most botanical gardens are large, which makes it easier to socially distance.
If you want to really get the experience, you can pay the Dallas Arboretum a visit.
It is set on White Rock Lake, and with 66 acres, there’s lots of room to roam away from other visitors. Southern Living named it one of “The Best Places to See Stunning Spring Blooms Across the South.”
The Fort Worth Botanic Garden is the oldest botanical garden in Texas and features a Japanese Garden consisting of Japanese maples, cherry trees and ponds with over a thousand koi fish.
Though fancy dinners and elaborate trips can be nice, sometimes nothing matches a casual stroll through nature.
