Five Netflix picks to watch before they're gone

On the first day of February, several blockbuster movies will be removed from Netflix. Here are five of our top picks to watch before they’re gone.
The Addams Family and Addams Family Values
Following the release of the new Netflix-original series, Wednesday, the pair of films starring the iconic black-clad family will be removed from the service.
The Addams Family steps out of the original, Charles Addams' cartoons. The wealthy family lives with the trappings of the macabre, including a detached hand for a servant. Added to this mix is a crooked accountant, his loan shark and a plot to slip the shark's son into the family as their long-lost Uncle Fester.
The sequel, The Addams Family Values, continues the family shenanigans as they try to rescue their beloved Uncle Fester from his gold-digging new love, a black widow named Debbie.
It is recommended to view the origins of Netflix’s latest endeavor while still possible.
Up in the Air
Folks can enjoy this critically-acclaimed 2009 comedy-drama film.
George Clooney plays Ryan Bingham, a corporate downsizing expert whose cherished life on the road is threatened just as he is on the cusp of reaching ten million frequent flyer miles after meeting the woman of his dreams.
Directed by Jason Reitman, Up in the Air won Best Screenplay at the Golden Globes, as well as several nominations for the cast’s performances.
Spider-Man trilogy
Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man is the next superhero to swing toward other streaming platforms.
The three movies hit the theaters in the early to mid-2000s and pitted the superhero against classic Marvel villains like Green Goblin, Doc Ock and Venom.
The original trilogy is leaving Netflix at the start of February, but a quick watch of these three films will provide some context for the character’s most recent theatrical release, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Maguire was the only actor to play the character for three movies until Tom Holland took the role for the third time in the 2021 film.
The Hunt for Red October
Based on the Tom Clancy novel of the same name, this spy thriller film is the first to feature Clancy’s iconic protagonist, Jack Ryan.
In the film, Sir Sean Connery plays a Soviet captain of a nuclear submarine called Red October, at the height of the Cold War. The ship is headed for the U.S. coastline and intelligence communities are unsure whether the captain is planning an attack or defying orders. Both countries speculate as they try to hunt down the submarine.
Released to considerable praise in 1990, the film largely takes place within a submarine, unprecedented in film production at the time. There have been other iterations of the Jack Ryan character over the years, but folks can catch the original before it leaves the platform.
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir
Though not a film, this French animated series has been met with immense international success following its debut over seven years ago.
The show follows Marinette Dupain-Cheng, a shy, clumsy high-school student who is given magical powers. While facing homework, school, bullies and keeping her identity secret, she turns into Ladybug, with her partner Cat Noir, saving Paris from Hawkmoth and other villains.
But with Disney acquiring the streaming rights for the franchise, Netflix will be saying goodbye to the series and its assorted specials. Catch this bug before it’s gone at the end of the month.
