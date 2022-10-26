Five issues to watch during 2022 midterm elections

As the country inches closer to Election Day, there are many issues Texas voters should be pondering as they face the ballot box. Although 2022 isn’t a presidential election year, Texans can vote for the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and other statewide positions, alongside state House and Senate, Congress and numerous county positions — all of which play important roles in dictating the state’s direction in the upcoming years.
While opinions on Texas’ direction have varied for the past decades, in August 2022, 52% of Texas voters said the state was heading on the wrong track, while only 36% said it was heading in the right direction, according to a poll conducted by the University of Texas at Austin and Texas Politics Project.
With less than two weeks before the 2022 midterm elections, here are five issues — abortion, gun ownership, health care, inflation and LGBTQ+ rights — that should be on voters’ minds as they prepare to head to the polls.
Abortion
In June, the Supreme Court made a landmark decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the federal right to an abortion, and give the power back to the states. Thirty days after the official judgment, Texas enacted a trigger law that automatically banned all abortions unless the mother faces death or a “substantial impairment of a major bodily function,” which was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in 2021.
A few days before the ruling, the Pew Research Center said 61% of U.S. adults — 80% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning and 38% of Republicans and Republicans-leaning — said abortion should be legal in all or most cases, according to its survey conducted in March.
However, a landslide victory for abortion access in conservative Kansas, where voters rejected a ballot that would have allowed the Republican-controlled legislature to tighten restrictions or ban abortion outright in the state, in August may give Republicans the shake-up and Democrats the hopes that the issue could mobilize enough voters in their favor.
While Kansas and Texas have different voter demographics and structures, the contrasting stance between Abbott, who signed the trigger law act into law, and challenger Beto O’Rourke, who has promised to “veto any future legislation that seeks to further control women,” should make abortion an issue to watch this election.
Gun ownership
In May, a school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which killed 19 children and two teachers, once again sparked conversations about the current laws regarding gun ownership in Texas. Soon after, background checks for gun purchases in Texas rose, but it wasn’t the largest jump in background checks this year, according to data from the federal government.
Just over a month after the Uvalde shooting, President Joe Biden signed bipartisan gun safety legislation into law, which expands background checks for prospective gun buyers between the ages of 18 and 21, incentives states to create red flag laws and gives states more funding for school safety and mental health resources.
However, there is still a wide partisan division on whether gun laws affect the number of mass shootings, according to a survey conducted by the Pew Research Center between June 27 and July 4. Seventy-six percent of Democratic or Democratic-leaning voters say new gun laws will lead to fewer mass shootings, and 20% believe they will make no difference. Conversely, 80% of Republican and Republican-leaning voters say they may make no difference or would lead to more mass shootings.
In May, O’Rourke crashed Abbott’s press conference about the statewide response to the Uvalde shooting. Considering the Democratic gubernatorial candidate doesn’t support ownership of an AK-47 and AR-15 and proposes stricter background check laws, and Abbott had signed campus carry and open carry laws during his tenure, gun ownership is another issue that should draw Texan voters to the polls.
Health care
Texas has both the highest number and highest percentage of uninsured residents in the nation. While the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act expanded Medicaid eligibility to lower-income families in 36 states on or before Jan. 1, 2021, Texas is not one of those. In 2021, 18% of Texans were uninsured, double the national rate, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The number of uninsured Texans may determine the state’s economy, according to the Texas Alliance for Health Care report in 2019. The lack of insurance increases absenteeism and presenteeism among the employed and may make people drop out of the labor force due to poor health conditions.
By 2040, over 6.1 million Texans are projected to be uninsured, leading to a loss of $178.5 billion due to both lost earnings and the value of poor health attributed to the lack of insurance, according to the report. The issue doesn’t just affect low-income families, as 14% of families with income above $100,000 had reported problems paying medical bills, some of which had used up most or all of their savings and cut back on food, clothing and basic household spending.
According to the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston survey of registered Texas voters, health care is ranked as the top most important policy issue for 10% of registered voters — 17% of Democratic primary voters and 2% of Republican primary voters. The issue will play a factor in determining registered voters’ support for a particular party or candidate in the upcoming election.
Inflation
Texas’ June inflation rate is at a record high this year at 8.6%, according to the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts website. But the issue is not exclusive to the state, as the nation hit a 40-year inflation rate high in June at 9.1%. Only 29% of adults approve of President Joe Biden’s handling of inflation, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll published in August.
In the poll, 33% of respondents agreed that the Republican Party handled inflation better, while only 23% trusted the Democratic Party on the issue. But 36% of respondents said neither political party did a good job with the inflation policy issue.
Since Abbott took office, Texas has added more than 500,000 new jobs and cut property taxes by more than a billion dollars, according to the governor’s website. O’Rourke, instead, proposes on his website plans to bring down costs for small businesses, to raise the minimum wage and to expand access to apprenticeships, career and technical education programs.
The inflation rate continues to be a hot topic in the state, with over 2,000 respondents to a Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston survey published Oct. 6 believing that, on average, the general rate for the next 12 months will be 8.6%. They also believe that 45.6% of Texans believe the rate will keep increasing in the next five to 10 years. Therefore, it will be one of the ultimate factors in determining the upcoming election’s outcome.
LGBTQ+ rights
From banning K-12 transgender student-athletes from playing on teams corresponding to their gender identity
to Abbott enforcing the opinion that gender-affirming health care for transgender youth is child abuse, the Texas political landscape is driving many LGBTQ+ youth away from the state, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
By May 2022, the discussion of favoring laws that would protect transgender people still create division nationwide, according to the Pew Research Center. While 64% of respondents support protecting transgender people from discrimination in jobs, housing and public spaces, only 10% oppose and 25% neither favor nor reject those laws.
However, 58% show support for laws that require transgender athletes to compete on teams that match the sex assigned at birth, 41% show support for laws requiring transgender individuals to use public bathrooms that match the sex assigned at birth and 41% favor laws that make it illegal for public school districts to teach about gender identity in elementary schools.
As more voting-eligible population in Texas identifies as members of the LGBTQ+ community — 11.6% in 2020, 12.3% in 2022, 16.0% in 2030 and 19.9% in 2040, according to an estimation by Human Rights Campaign — the opposing stance between two political parties on gay rights issues may make a difference in the upcoming 2022 elections.
@DangHLe
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.