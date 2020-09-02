Fire-breathing physics alumnus pursues passion for performance

All of the fire breathing, LED light, and multicolored smoke performances that Dalton Sessumes has mesmerized audiences with don’t compare to the ambitious and elaborate stage shows he hopes to craft in the future.
The multitalented performer, performance art company founder and UTA alumnus is a showman and singular stage presence. But above all, he’s an innovator.
Once a physics student at UTA, Sessumes now merges art and technology to create a new kind of performance magic.
But as ambitious as he is now, a few years ago he expected to follow a completely different path.
Physics assistant professor Jonathan Asaadi remembers the conversations he and Sessumes had about what trajectory Sessumes should take during his time as a graduate student.
For years, Sessumes had his future laid out. He had been studying high energy physics and expected to earn his doctorate and eventually work in a lab.
But in 2013, he picked up what was at the time an inconsequential interest in performance art at a music festival.
Dabbling in different performance styles began as a hobby — an “outlet for his right brain,” — but it soon turned into a passion that he found himself committing more time and effort into.
Sessumes remembers skipping out on studying in order to hone the craft. He’d sit on his kitchen floor inventing circus props when he was supposed to be studying for his doctorate qualifying exam.
“[I] watched this thing that I was really passionate about consume my life,” he said. “And I let it because I wanted it to.”
Asaadi told him there were no wrong answers in whatever path he chose to pursue. There would be no guarantees for either career, so he had to take the path he felt was right for him at the time.
Sessumes chose to leave physics behind. After finishing his master’s degree, he took to performance art as the main passion in his life.
Performance art had lit a flame, and he wanted to master fire next.
The thing about performing with fire is that if you’re doing it right, you’re always going to get burned, Sessumes said. As you spin a lit torch or breathe out a ball of fire, you learn the hard way what works and what doesn’t. You learn the difference between actual pain and just the fear of it. You learn what you can handle and where you can push yourself further.
And if you’re a performer like Sessumes, you push what you can do more and more every single time.
Sessumes’ devotion to interacting with and awing a crowd is something Ramtin Nikzad, co-founder of Fortress Presents, said he noticed from Sessumes the first time they worked together.
When Nikzad hired Sessumes to perform at Fortress Festival in 2017, he and his team became an instant hit.
Mary Osborne, who has collaborated with Sessumes’ performance art company MindWorks, said Sessumes’ talents are multifaceted, and his presence and performance dominate the stage.
As Sessumes spends more time as a performer, he makes himself go beyond traditional circus arts, dipping into new technologies to elevate his work.
He has performed at various festivals and for private companies, and he finished a 6-month contract with Cirque du Soleil in February where he got a chance to travel around the world.
But Sessumes’ contribution to performance goes beyond taking the stage. He also founded his own company, which helps bring performers and clients together.
Through his company, Sessumes also has the platform to experiment with cutting-edge technology to take his performances to a new level.
Along with fire breathing, the company puts on shows with Smart LED lights, smoke grenade leviwands, interactive light projection, augmented reality displays and more.
The company has performed at Fortress Festival, Lantern Fest, the Kimbell Art Museum and private clients like Amazon, Mary Kay and Harley-Davidson. Sessumes said he wants to continue to develop new ideas that go beyond those realms.
Osborne said she’s excited to see how he goes about achieving these new ideas.
“Some of his ideas defy what is even possible,” she said.
