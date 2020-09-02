Fall Guys finds friends in clashing, crashing obstacle course-style video game

During an age where technology has gotten to the point of making video games look increasingly realistic, advertising senior Tommy Billington said he felt skeptical when he first saw the colorful, quirky graphic design of Fall Guys. The game looked cheesy.
“You have adults playing a cartoon game,” Billington said. “It’s funny, but I mean it’s really fun. I think it’s different.”
He wasn’t the only gamer to enjoy it. About three weeks after its release, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout became the most downloaded PlayStation Plus game of all time. For PlayStation Plus members, the game is free until Sept. 1.
Biochemistry senior Aladin Elkhalil said his first impression of the game was that it looked both unique and goofy, but he loved the overall game design and knew many gamers like himself would enjoy it.
“The fact that the characters are these 6-foot-tall beans [and] you have all these silly costumes, you know, dinosaurs, hot dogs, pineapples,” he said. “It’s just aesthetically pleasing.”
U.K. studio Mediatonic released the battle royale-style game Aug. 4, and it is now the top seller on Steam, with more than 7 million downloads.
Battle royale-style games are taking over the gaming industry, Billington said, because they connect multiple people simultaneously. In Fall Guys, up to 60 people compete for the crown in each match, and everyone wants to win.
Billington was pulled into the game by how competitive he is and how badly he wanted to win, he said.
The game has become a great way to connect with friends, broadcast communications senior Cole Perrine said. He can join a party with up to four people and play in the same matches together.
“You’re kind of running around with your friends, and it is like hanging out in person just a little bit,” Perrine said. “You feel that intimate connection besides just talking on the phone or being on a FaceTime call.”
Billington said he plays with friends that he’s never met in person but has still known for years from playing various video games online together. Having this game and being able to play with his friends has kept him from going “insane” while social distancing.
The best part about the game is the very quick turnover and the multiplayer option, Perrine said. With so many people playing per round, your only goal is to survive the challenges to qualify for the next round.
“There are all these different maps, and some of them are these uphill battles with wrecking balls swinging around trying to knock you off, or maybe it’s these spinning platforms,” Perrine said. “At the end of each level, less and less people make it through, so it narrows it down through about four or five levels, and at the end, the last about 10 people compete for a crown, which is the winner’s trophy.”
Perrine compared the game to the TV game show “Wipeout.” The show comes up with endless ideas to take people and “beat the crap out of them.”
“Being able to see that in the game, too, is really satisfying,” Perrine said. “The same concept, but the stakes can be a lot higher because it is fantasy. It’s in a game instead of real life.”
Information systems junior Alexander Rocha has started to enjoy strictly competitive games less as he gets older, he said. He has started to enjoy more games that allows him to laugh and have fun with his friends. That’s why Fall Guys caught his attention.
The thing he loves about battle royale-style games is how hectic they can become, Rocha said. But unlike other games that can take a long time for one play through, the matches in Fall Guys are quick, which makes it an enjoyable source of entertainment for him.
The game has been one that he can play with all of his friends and not worry about winning, Rocha said. He simply enjoys the fun.
“I think that’s the beauty of it,” Rocha said. “I still enjoy playing it so much without ever actually winning. It’s so fun to play with friends and just like, you know, be idiots together.”
@DJ_Shaw_
