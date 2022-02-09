Engineering professor emeritus appreciated by co-workers, students as pioneer

When engineering Professor Emeritus Mo-Shing Chen started teaching at UTA, it was a very different campus. It wasn’t common to see a Chinese American professor in the 1960s and 1970s.
“It was not easy for him,” said UTA alumna Martha Hurley, who worked with Chen for a decade.
She saw Chen face discrimination as a Chinese American even though he never complained to her, Hurley said.
The hostility didn’t stop students from gravitating to his classes.
“My courses were always full of students, and I was very excited,” said Chen, 90, retired and living in Taiwan.
Chen was hired by Dean of Engineering Wendell Nedderman in the early ’60s when UTA, formerly known as Arlington State College, had no funded research and no plan to add a graduate program.
Beyond his teaching and appeal to students, Chen founded the Energy Systems Research Center in 1968 and UTA’s first-ever Ph.D. program in electrical engineering in 1969.
Howard Daniels, UTA’s first-ever Ph.D. student, said Chen was an outstanding mentor to his students and the best teacher he’s ever had. Last year marked half a century since he graduated.
“His problem was he could only take so many students,” Daniels said.
These are only some of the accomplishments that led to him being nominated for the first-ever College of Engineering Legacy Award by engineering Professor Emeritus Raymond Shoults on Oct. 12, 2021. The winner has yet to be announced.
“Dr. Chen was recognized by his peers for his professional achievements and contributions worldwide,” Shoults said in his endorsement letter.
Chen received several honors for his work at UTA, including the first Edison Electric Institute’s Power Engineering Educator Award and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Centennial Medal Award.
In his letter, Shoults, then New Mexico State University graduate student, said his supervising professor suggested he should drive to Arlington to attend a seminar sponsored by Chen in 1969.
While there were other renowned speakers in the power systems field, Shoults was captivated by Chen’s energy and came to UTA for his Ph.D. study two years later.
“His concern for his graduate students instilled a remarkable camaraderie among them which is still evident today,” Shoults said. “He was the consummate educator and mentor.”
Daniels said Chen wants to do his best for every engineering student. He worked many hours and invited graduate students to his office on campus all the time, he said.
Chen once fought to live close to IEEE faculty visiting from Japan and his students on campus. He also ensured they had a comfortable working environment, Hurley said.
Chen also taught students applications they could use in everyday life, Daniels said.
He said Chen once gave him an additional assignment to teach the IEEE fellows from Japan, who taught Daniels in graduate school, how to drive.
“Teaching a 50 something-year-old man how to drive is an interesting experience,” he said.
While he was an electrical engineering professor at UTA, Chen created the doctorate program to educate and provide options for students and began a short course titled “Modeling and Analysis of Modern Power Systems.”
“As an engineer, he said, versus the physicists, that he felt that engineering was very practically focused,” Daniels said. “He was interested in his students being practically oriented.”
Chen came to the U.S. as an international student at the University of Texas at Austin in the ’50s.
When studying at UT Austin, Chen met his wife, a fellow international student.
“It was pre-civil rights. They [Mo-Shing Chen and his wife] had trouble finding housing,” said Edith Chen, Chen’s daughter and California State University Northridge professor. “Racism was more overt during that time period.”
He deserves much recognition, especially with everything he accomplished before the internet age, Hurley said.
“He deserves his place in history,” she said. “Sometimes, even the really great people just need a champion, and he has lots of people who are looking out for him.”
But Chen did not have it easy.
In 1960, the Census reported Texas had an 87.42% white population versus a 0.04% Chinese population in Texas. It didn’t change much a decade later with an 86.79% white population versus a 0.07% Chinese population.
His students raved about how he was a good teacher and how he truly cared for them, which originally pushed her to work with him, Hurley said.
“He was fearless. He was enthusiastic, had a good sense of humor [and] really cared about people, especially his students,” she said.
