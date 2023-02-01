Egg prices more than doubled in the past year, restaurants and bakers to try to stay afloat

Last holiday season, restaurants and households hit the grocery stores looking for ingredients to bake anything from cookies to cakes to homemade casseroles.
But something was different this year. The price of eggs had more than doubled. A dozen large eggs, which cost $1.78 in December 2021, had risen to $4.25 on average in the U.S. by December 2022, according to the Consumer Price Index.
At a Walmart in Arlington last weekend, a dozen large eggs cost $5.22, and most of the shelves containing the eggs were barren.
In early 2022, a strain of highly pathogenic Avian flu swept across the U.S., infecting poultry farms in over 47 states, said JC Essler, executive vice president for the Texas Poultry Federation — a nonprofit representing the state’s poultry industry.
The disease is highly contagious among birds and can be deadly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Essler said the flocks need to be culled because of the rapid infection rate, which resulted in the elimination of 44 million egg-laying chickens in the U.S.
Naturally, this caused a supply shortage, which was only exacerbated as the demand increased moving into the fall, where egg use tends to peak as people bake for the holidays, Essler said.
Around this time, local businesses said they began to feel the sting.
Cooper Street Bakery has been making cakes and pastries from scratch in Arlington for 29 years but has not seen such high egg prices since opening, owner Tammy Gruver said. As a company that uses eggs in all but two types of cookies and icing, the inflation on this key ingredient makes a big impact.
“We’ve just kind of hung in there and hope for the best,” Gruver said.
Being a from-scratch bakery also requires more eggs than places using other recipes, and a commitment to this quality does not allow for egg substitutes, she said. Over the course of the month, the bakery can use up to 500 pounds of eggs.
The bakery has had to increase its prices to help offset the cost. “There are some customers that are very disgruntled about it, and they don’t understand,” she said.
Cooper Street Bakery is not alone in enduring egg inflation. Places like Sugar Bee Sweets, located on North East Street, are also struggling with whether to increase prices, owner Heidi Allison said in an email.
Egg prices provided to the bakery have tripled since January 2021, Allison said. The ingredient is “extremely essential,” as it’s in almost every menu item.
“Right now, we’re just ‘eating’ the cost and hoping to wait it out,” she said. But if it continues much longer, they will have no choice but to increase prices as the company refused to use any egg substitutions.
The situation has been nerve-wracking, Gruver said. Not only was she concerned about helping provide for her four sons and her family as the inflation persisted, but there was also a worry for her employees and their families. Many of them have worked at her bakery for a long time and have become like family themselves.
“I have concerns that everybody can make it and everybody will be happy and prosperous,” she said.
While the egg price increase is significant, it is just one of many cost increases that restaurants in the state are trying to manage, said Emily Williams Knight, president and CEO of the Texas Restaurant Association.
Producer prices have increased north of 10%, and labor prices are up anywhere between 13 to 23%, Knight said. Restaurants like breakfast places and bakeries that rely heavily on a single item are feeling a direct impact.
“From the start of the pandemic, we have sort of gone from chicken to beef to eggs to oil,” she said. “It’s sort of a whack-a-mole game at this point.”
Everything is up with inflation, and with eggs, it’s a combination of inflation and the flu, so businesses may have to implement small surcharges and price increases to help them through this period, Knight said.
For some restaurants, it’s possible to consolidate their menu or substitute inflated items to help balance things out until the situation changes. But Knight said many choose to ride it out, as the issues tend to retreat before massive changes are necessary.
“What’s interesting about this one is the consumer is feeling it even more significantly at the grocery store,” she said. “So, it’s not an unknown to go to a restaurant and see that an egg dish is more expensive or to a bakery because consumers at the grocery store are paying double as well.”
Eggs are a staple in many dishes across the U.S., let alone places specializing in baking or breakfast. The demand is here to stay, and restaurants will continue to have to be creative in their solutions to maintain long-term value for their customers, Knight said.
Now that Texas restaurants have returned to pre-pandemic sales levels, it is important that consumers are aware of the increase in the cost of goods and understand its impact. “Their understanding of that situation and empathy makes it much easier for that restaurant-guest relationship,” she said.
The issue has been mentally taxing as there is a constant worry on when it will end, Gruver said. “You never know when it’s going to stop. Is the increase just gonna keep going, going, going until a point that you can’t stay afloat? So that’s definitely been on my mind,” she said.
But consumers and restaurateurs shouldn’t have to hold out much longer, as Essler said the wholesale price for eggs has been decreasing over the last two weeks. The question is at what price point it will stop.
Luckily, the lower demand in the first quarter of the year will give egg producers a chance to catch up before Easter, where egg demand will peak again, Knight said.
Despite the hardship, Gruver has found light in the situation. One of her friends brought over three five-dozen boxes of eggs, saying, “I got a present for you,” and the two laughed at such a fitting gift.
