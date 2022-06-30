Dungeons and Dragons’ group shifts back to in-person gaming after the pandemic

Sometime after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the game shop Free Range Pumpkins, murmurs of a Dice Goblin Queen, under-breath curses at low dice rolls and clamor about a cave behind a frozen waterfall fill the space.
It's a usual Dungeons and Dragons night at the Pantego store. Players around the Metroplex gather to sit and play the tabletop role-playing game.
For Fort Worth resident Brian Klinger, this means shelling out a few bucks for cookies and cream Pocky and a Monster before stepping into the shoes of his character: a Shadar-Kai elf ranger named Lucian — an elven bounty hunter with a goth aesthetic.
Chicken tenders, fries, a Dairy Queen Blizzard and multiple Dr Pepper bottles lay on the same table Klinger’s group of six will attach to for the next couple of hours.
A fitting feast to take down a Frostmaiden.
Dungeons and Dragons, first published in 1974, is a game that draws on one’s imagination. Players can become their own characters while embarking on many fantasy campaigns released by the company or travel through their unique storylines.
However, the scene of people sitting around a table to roll dice and play on maps was different two years ago, when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit. The table shifted to a screen while the dice and maps were replaced by apps.
Klinger said he understands that virtual games were safer and more convenient, but it wasn’t as fun. It felt more quiet and more restricted.
But the technical aspects were more frustrating for the group.
Leo Lopez, UTA’s Role Playing Game Adventure club president, had reservations about switching to digital. He said he’s not the most technically-inclined person and was worried if an online game was possible.
Equipped with a Discord server and a couple of friends, Lopez continued a previous campaign in the digital landscape but said it was initially rough translating in-person gameplay mechanics to virtual.
Talking over each other and keeping dice rolls honest were some obstacles they had to keep in mind. Another issue was that many map apps were too clunky.
It was an interesting experience with online play, as it wasn’t commonly done before the pandemic, Lopez said.
For Lopez, Dungeons and Dragons is fun when seeing others' reactions to the gameplay, characters and storyline, which is much harder to achieve in a virtual setting.
Euless resident Dylan Wood, the Dungeon Master for Klinger’s group, said there was a period in the pandemic where the group didn’t play for a couple of months. It was a jarring shift when they started up online.
A Dungeon Master, DM for short, is a referee for the game. They control the enemies and describe the game environment.
Amy Kaplan, Free Range Pumpkins owner and self-proclaimed Dice Goblin Queen, opened the store in 2018. But amid the shutdowns, she had to set up Zoom calls to replace the many game nights they had.
“This is a really important community, and I needed the community to stay together,” Kaplan said.
The Zoom calls were popular for the Dungeons and Dragons groups as many players could just screen share their map, she said.
It's not the same online, Kaplan said. She can’t hear the trash talk and laughter, all the happy sounds of the customers enjoying their time on Zoom.
There were a couple of Dungeons and Dragons groups she lost during the pandemic, but the ones that showed up on Tuesday nights have been with her before the shutdowns — some have stuck around since the store’s initial opening.
The familiar character sheets, dry-erase maps and the clinking of dice have all returned to Kaplan’s shop. She can hear the mock battle sounds and trash talk she once missed.
For the group Wood is leading, this means they continue their journey on the Icewind Dale map, battling icy foes and chuckling about their last adventure that had a couple of shenanigans with a whale.
Dungeons and Dragons is a safe space for Lopez. The game creates an environment that allows for creativity and collaboration with the other players.
“It's not just a game that one type of person can enjoy. It's a game that can be tailored and can be changed to fit many people, whatever their wants are for a hobby,” he said.
The game also provides that escape, a way for people to get away from their real-life problems, Klinger said.
When it’s not a Tuesday night at Free Range Pumpkins, Klinger is a Home Depot loader, doing some heavy lifting and dealing with tough customers. But for a few hours on Tuesdays, he can escape and become Lucian, collecting trinkets from criminals to bring back to the Raven Queen.
It's the same for Kaplan: a chance to not be yourself for a bit, she said. When somebody is having a bad day, they don’t have to be themselves, and everybody needs a chance to be somebody else for a moment.
“[The players] helped build the community, and I'm helping to keep it together by giving them a place to play,” she said.
It's close to closing time, around 9:30 p.m., and the group exploring a cave they found on the Icewind Dale map is still fighting a couple of ice gargoyles. Most of the members now are beaten down and in need of healing.
The workers behind the counter warn the group that there’s only 15 minutes left before closing. People shuffle their character sheets, toss their dice in a bag or box, all while listening to Wood describe the next enemy, a striped hyena with vampire features.
Before the group can adventure forward or engage in battle, time’s up for the night. Empty soda bottles and snack wrappers are thrown away, and the table that was scattered with maps, game pieces and pencils is now empty.
Each of the players now returns to their normal lives. Next Tuesday, they’ll come back and continue their adventure.
