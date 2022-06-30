Dungeons and Dragons’ group shifts back to in-person gaming after the pandemic

Customer Success Specialists - $17/hr



We want 3 full time team members

with well developed communication, logic and math skills.

Our team helps our clients find out what people think,

and help political campaigns and nonprofits

raise money and find supporters.

You'll help clients from our friendly offices at

1527 South Cooper Street, Arlington TX 76010

(2 blocks from UTA!).



We also want you to be part of the fast growing group

creating and testing a new social reality game we call Blight vs Light.

Call 817-855-3427 or email us at hiring@texttosurvey.com

