Drag queens sashay away the past for new future

Drag queens sashay away from the past to welcome a future that accepts and appreciates their expression.
Today, society has become more open, allowing drag queens to be themselves, but for many years, they experienced inequality, discrimination and resentment.
When watching “RuPaul’s Drag Race” at home with his mom, UTA alumni Trenton Hall was instantly captivated by the bold, outgoing personalities of these queer individuals, he said. It was nothing he had ever seen before and inspired him to pursue drag, which he thought was impossible after growing up in a conservative town.
Hall, also known as Devotion DuBois, stepped into the drag world in 2012. Like many other queer individuals in society, he said he didn’t automatically have the support of his family.
His mother had many concerns, most of which were based on whether he would be safe in this occupation.
Hall said she believed the performance of drag, which typically resides in nightclubs, would lead to exposure to drugs, drinking and other substances that could be unsafe with the wrong crowd.
If someone had told him in high school that he would one day have his mother’s support in his drag career, he would have been amazed.
“She has come to accept and also support my journey with drag,” Hall said. “I mean, she’s given me bras and has given me makeup in the past, and she even shows up to some of my shows now, which is incredible.”
The increase in support from individuals inside and outside the LGBTQ+ community in recent years has changed drastically through the years for drag queens.
Umarae Ogans, business management and marketing senior, said he was never exposed to drag as an adolescent, but he was curious to explore what was out there.
“I grew up black, gay and in the hood,” Ogans said.
Growing up in a Christian household, he was limited to queer exposure. When he stumbled upon drag while exploring the internet, he was fascinated.
At the time, he said he was reluctant to mention his newfound admiration to his mother or siblings and instead watched drag alone, away from his family.
As time passed, his mother became more open-minded and accepting of the LGBTQ+ community. Though he wished to have seen her appreciation years ago, he said he is thankful for her support.
Compared to older generations, today’s youth is more accepting of one another, he said. They are allies who stand for each other, and they do not allow space for hate to be prevalent in any atmosphere.
In the past, the LGBTQ+ community didn’t receive much support. If people weren’t accepted by their blood family, they would be kicked out onto the streets, Hall said. Laws prohibited individuals from wearing clothes that weren’t assigned to their gender.
Police officers would get mop buckets and wipe the faces of males wearing makeup, he said.
“It was a crazy time,” Hall said. “But as time has progressed, I feel as though more gay people, more trans people, more queer people are becoming more accepted in their communities and in their homes.”
The outreach is stretching across the globe through various streaming sites, TikTok and drag influencers everywhere. Wherever people look, they can’t miss a queen.
“You have no choice but to see them in these spaces where, years ago, they wouldn’t have been at all because just of how society looks at drag queens and gay people in general,” Ogans said.
People have become more understanding toward drag than maybe in the past, he said. Drag is more than just men “playing dress-up” in women’s clothing.
Society is finally realizing it’s an art that combines fashion, makeup and comedy. It makes drag unique and beautiful, and it’s an incredible thing to witness, Hall said.
The glam divas have also contributed much to the makeup and fashion industry with their eclectic style, extravagant hair and fierce makeup.
Drag has inspired so many fashion designers today, Ogans said. Queens have created and showcased conceptual looks and ideas that have inspired well-known fashion shows like Burberry and Galliano.
“The super huge lashes? Like everyone wants a big pair of lashes now, but drag queens back in the day were called crazy apparently because they had over-the-top makeup,” Ogans said.
Back when drag was not as accepted by society, people made fun of queens, calling them clowns, he said. But now people are inspired and want the same dramatic effect.
“They make fun of it one day, but then years later, they’re inspired and trying to get the same effect,” Ogans said.
When Greenville, Texas, resident Julien Larios attended Pride last year, he felt like he could be confident and stop caring about what people said or thought about him for the first time in his life.
“It just made me feel really confident and happy. I was around people that were just like me,” Larios said.
It’s inspiring to see how drag queens don’t care what people think, whether they’re performing in front of large crowds and cameras or competing in a drag race, he said.
Looking back, he said he feels like he’s growing every day and hopes to showcase it through social media to help others who are finding themselves and are afraid to come out to their family in fear that they will be thrown out, a support he wished he had when he was discovering himself through makeup in 2020.
There’s a community that loves and accepts everyone with open arms.
The future of drag is much more welcoming, healthier emotionally and mentally, and it’s providing more support for members of minority communities, Hall said.
There still needs to be more space for queens to freely exist and be themselves. There needs to be more credit to drag queens for all the work and inspiration they’ve provided modern-day society, Ogans said.
