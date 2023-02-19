Dirt bikes, free concert and more in this week’s To-Do list

Heading into the fifth week of this semester, students and residents should remember to take a break and enjoy what the city has to offer. Make sure to stay warm while out and about.
Food
The local legendary David’s Barbecue is celebrating its 113th anniversary by selling any of its BBQ sandwiches for $1.13.
The Harris family invites everyone to this milestone event from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. or until the meat runs out Feb. 21 at the restaurant. The event allows only one sandwich per person and is dine-in only.
Come on out with friends and enjoy some of Texas' best barbecue.
Sports
AMA Monster Energy Supercross, professional dirt bike racing, is going big starting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at the AT&T Stadium. Watch as a flurry of dirt bike racers zoom in and fly through an elaborate race track.
The unique Triple Crown three-race format is a break from the traditional one race format and has become popular since its inception in 2018.
Residents can purchase a Supercross FanFest pass to enjoy the many other activities that day such as Monster Energy exhibitions, Monster Energy Supercross, the official video game, an interactive fly racing pump track and photo opportunities.
Attendees can arrive at noon for FanFest or show up just for the race. The Supercross FanFest pass is $15. Tickets for the race start at $40.
Talent Show
Get up and perform on stage. Residents with talented teens can audition their kids’ skills for the 2023 Teen Talent Follies auditions from 1 to 6 p.m. Feb 26 at Miss Persis Dance Studio.
Auditions are open to 7th-12th graders who sing, dance, play an instrument, act, juggle and more. For those who sing, bring sheet music in your key and an accompanist will be provided. Or bring recorded music on a phone or iPad. Lip-syncing is not allowed.
Everyone is encouraged to dress how they would if chosen for the show. The final competition will be at 7 p.m. March 31 at Lamar High School.
Baseball
Baseball fans can catch a couple of games from the Higginbotham College Baseball Series this week.
Come watch UTA baseball as they play against Dallas Baptist University at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 at Globe Life Field.
The following day’s game will be at 6 p.m. with Abilene Christian University vs University of Oklahoma.
Tickets and parking passes for both games are $15.
Music
Haley Reinhart is headlining her “Off The Ground” U.S. tour at 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at Arlington Music Hall.
Reinhart is known for her expansive scope of range as well as her hit remake of “Can’t Help Falling In Love,” which has over 300 million streams on Spotify. She landed third place on season 10 of American Idol, and is now a mentor to other contestants on the show. Haley’s newest EP, Off The Ground, was released worldwide last fall.
There are free seats available, but for those who want a closer seat to the stage, tickets start at $20.
