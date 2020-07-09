Designer face masks, crochet/knitwear and Crocs make up some of this summer's fashion trends

Many people canceled their summer plans at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, most businesses have opened back up to some extent, and people have begun to venture out again.
Here are some popular fashion trends to consider while shopping and planning outfits for your events.
Telfar Shopping Bag
With a price tag ranging between $150 and $257, the unisex bag by luxury designer Telfar Clemens has been dubbed the “Bushwick Birkin” — a play on the Hermès Birkin bag and fashion-forward city, Brooklyn, New York. This is due to its relative affordability despite coming from a luxury brand.
It was designed to be a shopping tote, but its deep pocket and long straps allow it to function as a daily handbag. These features also make it convenient for the beach or to run errands with.
Currently, the bag is flying off the shelves and is still sold out in all colors and sizes. Buying one of them can potentially place you among the trendiest of the population.
Crochet/knitwear
Judging by the spring/summer 2020 runway shows of brands like Marni and Christian Dior, crocheted and knitted clothes have had a noteworthy presence this year.
They often come in bright colors and can be styled either up or down, layered, worn in matching sets and paired with various shoes and accessories. Their airiness makes them a perfect solution for the summer heat.
Knitwear is often associated with the winter, but brands like Studio Imo have changed that perception, creating cut-out maxi dresses and multicolored tunics. Smaller brands like so.chets offer handmade crochet pieces at affordable prices.
Crocheting and knitting are both hobbies anyone can pick up — many people design clothes and accessories such as bags and bucket hats at home.
Mowalola
British-Nigerian designer Mowalola Ogunlesi first stepped into the limelight in 2017, when she debuted her Bachelor of Arts graduate collection “Psychedelic” at Central Saint Martins. The collection set the punk rock tone of her brand.
In 2019, supermodel Naomi Campbell sported Ogunlesi’s white halter neck dress with a bleeding bullet wound illusion during London Fashion Week.
The brand came back into the spotlight after the announcement that Ogunlesi will be the creative director for Kanye West’s upcoming collaboration with fashion retailer, Gap.
Mowalola’s line includes cut-out dresses and tops, colored leather and tie-dye, all of which are popular right now. The brand also features graphic prints, cropped jackets and high boots.
Items from the brand are steeply priced, but many people consider them a worthy investment as its customer base includes celebrities like Solange and Skepta. The provocative graphics and bold patterns are bound to make you stand out this summer.
Crocs and Birkenstocks
Crocs and Birkenstocks are often regarded as “ugly” shoes, but hate them or love them, they are likely here to stay.
The shoes have been popular for many years, but demand for them has recently spiked as people prioritize comfort amid stay at home regulations.
Crocs are waterproof and easy to clean, making them convenient for the pool-side and messy activities like gardening.
The company introduced new styles with its spring/summer 2020 collection such as the "Classic Bae Clog" with platform soles and the "Classic All Terrain Clog," perfect for hiking and long walks. The different shapes allow them to be paired with multiple types of outfits.
Birkenstocks have foot cradling insoles and are also available in a variety of styles and colors, although they are more expensive than Crocs.
Masks
Popular summer locations like Six Flags Over Texas may be up and running again, but the COVID-19 pandemic is still underway. Tarrant and Dallas counties recently reported record-breaking case numbers.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend wearing masks to lessen the spread of the virus. It can be transmitted by people who are not even showing symptoms, so face coverings are important.
Not to worry though, because there are many fashionable masks available, such as Slashed by Tia’s ruffle face masks, Meji Meji’s ankara masks, which are sold with matching bucket hats, and K.S. Garner’s two-pack print masks.
@TritimaAchigbu
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.