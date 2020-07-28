Dallas-based pizza chain to bring authentic, wood-fired Italian pizza to Arlington

Cane Rosso, a Dallas-based pizza chain, is scheduled to open a new Arlington location in early September after months of delays.
The restaurant was originally set to open this spring, but owner Jay Jerrier said the COVID-19 pandemic left multiple problems to work around before opening.
“As soon as the first round of corona shutdowns happened, it impacted a lot of the contractors where they, you know, couldn't show up to work,” he said.
Now, the pizzeria is once again on track to open.
There are currently seven Cane Rosso locations in Texas — five in the Metroplex and one each in both Austin and Houston. Known for its dedication to authentic, wood-fired Italian pizza, the chain began as a mobile pizza operation and expanded into a full-fledged restaurant in 2011.
Jerrier opened the first Cane Rosso location in Dallas’ Deep Ellum District, and although each repurposed building afterwards has had its own flair, the restaurants’ atmosphere is meant to be fun and welcoming.
“We definitely like to have fun and joke around, but we are definitely not a snooty, upscale restaurant,” Jerrier said. “I build restaurants for the kind of places I'd like to go hang around.”
Cane Rosso pizzas are made using flour imported from Italy and hand-crushed San Marzano tomatoes, and like all Neapolitan-style pies, they’re meant to be eaten with a knife and fork.
“If you like pizza, you will definitely like Cane Rosso,” Jerrier said. “Honestly, even if you don't like pizza, you're still going to have a really fun time if you come.”
@Sam_Knowles00
